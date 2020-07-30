28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

256 Nigerian evacuees from Morocco, Niger Republic arrived…

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for…

PHOTO NEWS

Laws of economics bring foreign capital closer to…

Big data employed by SW China’s Guiyang to…

A review of Beijing’s efforts to fight second…

$2.5bn stolen crude: Frank accuses Buhari of silence

Captain Hosa: When A Humble Man Is Persecuted…

Eid Ul Ad-ha: Lessons From The Life of…

Rivers APC crisis: Court strikes out contempt suit…

Cover Politics

Account for N800b recorvered fund, PDP tells FG

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to provide details of the N800 billion, which the Federal Government claimed to have recovered as a result of its whistle blower policy.

The party further alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government is suppressing information on corruption and diverting the attention of Nigerians from the humongous sleaze that have bedeviled the administration of President Muhammad Buhari.

The PDP in a Press Conference by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday at the party’s National Headquarters, Abuja said that the ruling party has resorted to distortion of facts and daring of citizens even as its is evident that its officials are all soiled in corruption.

He said, “We challenge the APC federal government to give account of the N800 billion, which Lai Mohammed claimed to have been recovered, especially given allegations that recovered monies have been re-looted and shared among topmost officials of the Buhari administration and APC leaders.

“Rather than resorting to false performance claims, the expectation of Nigerians is that this administration would have sent Lai Mohammed to apologise for this display of gross abuse of position especially as it relates to the fight against corruption.

“Our party holds that this is an evasion of gory tales of direct stealing, treasury looting and barefaced embezzlements by government officials and APC leaders as already exposed in on-going investigations at the National Assembly and at the presidential panel.

“With this shocking suppression of information related to corrupt practices, by no other person than the minister of information, Nigerians and the world at large are no longer in doubt that concealment of corruption in ministries, department and agencies is an official policy of the APC administration because their leaders are involved”.

The party called on the federal government to provide reasons why it failed to prosecute its officials indicted in the N90 billion stolen from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), looting of N33 billion from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the stealing of over N18 billion from the rehabilitation of IDPs in the Northeast as well as the over N25 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) among others.

The party challenged the minister of information to inform Nigerians why government failed to address the allegation by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that the N500bn meant for Social Investment Program under this administration was diverted to private purses.

PDP challenged the Minister to name those behind the $2.5 billion (N1.175 trillion) Chinese Gates oil theft scandal, in which officials of the administration were alleged to have been involved.

The party demanded clarifications on the alleged involvement of APC leaders in the looting of over N14 trillion, including the N9.6 trillion ($25 billion) leaked in an NNPC memo as well as the diversion over N1 trillion worth of crude oil using 18 unregistered companies linked to APC leaders as well as the sleaze in fraudulent oil subsidy regime.

PDP said that the corruption under the APC had reached an embarrassing crescendo that it could no longer be concealed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PDP faults Minister’s attack on Atiku

Editor

Bayelsa: APC uncovers PDP’s plot to swap forged NYSC certificates of Deputy Governor

Editor

FG votes N20bn for Ikorodu-Sagamu road repairs

Editor

Outgoing TCN boss disobeys SGF, hands over to far junior officer

Editor

Anambra 2021: PDP heads back to crisis as SWC expels three member

Editor

Nwoye is working for PDP,says Enugu Coordinator, PMB movement

Editor

‘I ‘ll quit politics in 2023’ – Senator Orji

Editor

APC reconciliation job as a bobby trap for Tinubu

Editor

Nigeria records 238 new cases of COVID-19, total now 2,170

Editor

FG delivers 42 trucks of food items to FCT

Editor

Use party structure not individual, Chief Ogah tells Gov. Bello

Editor

Gov Al-Makura has done well, says Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More