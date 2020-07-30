28 C
Abuja
Covid-19: Rivers Govt ready for school resumption

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Ministry of Education has disclosed that it is fully prepared to resume school for exit classes in line with all COVID-19 guidelines.

Ahead of the resumption, the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, met staff of the Ministry to brief them on the preparations for resumption.

He urged the Ministry staff to work assiduously for successful take-off of schools, noting that all hands must be on deck to achieve successful resumption and safe operations of schools.

Professor Ebeku said: “All necessary hygiene kits needed for the safe resumption of schools will be deployed to all public schools”, disclosing that the Ministry will also deploy its staff to ensure strict compliance with the wearing of nose masks and other COVID-19 hygiene protocols within the school premises”.

The Commissioner said “there will be a team that will be going around to enforce the compulsory wearing of face masks at the entrance gate, around the schools and in the classrooms.”

He disclosed that the Ministry, with support from the State Ministry of Health, will make provision for a sick-bay or nursing stations with first- aid boxes in all schools, and added that the “Ministry shall provide hand sanitizers, buckets with running water and infrared thermometers for temperature check which will be placed at the entrance gate and at the front of each classroom.”

Professor Ebeku further emphasized that all schools must ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, noting that a taskforce will be constituted to monitor compliance and enforcement of extant protocols.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

