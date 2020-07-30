Sen. Utazi extends medical outreach to over 3,000

Sen. Chuka Utazi, kicked off the programme for the people of Enugu North Senatorial zone of Enugu State.

The 13 days programme included general consulting and prescription of drugs, surgeries of different categories and eye care.

About 112 surgeries were conducted with 17 of them being major surgeries, while 100 correctional eyes glasses were distributed to people with minor visual impairments.

Speaking in an interview, the Coordinating Physician, Dr. Uche Akubue, said the programme was a huge success considering the large number of people who benefited from the programme.

According to him, “the impact of the programme would be felt largely by the rural dwellers who cannot afford or access healthcare”.

He praised Utazi for his foresight and concern for the poor in the society who were the major beneficiaries of the programme, and expressed the hope that it would continue to afford many more people the opportunity to benefit.

Hon. Alphonsus Ezugwu, Coordinator of the Outreach Programme in his remarks, said the exercise which was initially scheduled to last for nine days with a target population of 1,500 from the three federal constituencies in the zone, had to be extended at the instance of Sen. Utazi to give more people opportunity to benefit.

He expressed happiness that the extension afforded them opportunity attend to the needs of more people.

Sen. Utazi in an interview thanked God for the success of the programme which made it possible for the poor and vulnerable in his constituency to access free medical care.

According to him, “my constituents are largely poor rural dwellers who cannot access quality medical care hence this medical outreach”.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare said though this was his Constituency Project, he wasn’t looking at budgetary considerations, but was more concerned about his people benefiting maximally.

He assured the people of effective representation in the Red Chamber and promised more life-changing dividends of democracy to the people.