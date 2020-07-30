28 C
Metro

Unknown gunmen kill 14 in Kogi early morning attack

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

No fewer than 14 people were at the early hours of Wednesday killed by Unknown gunmen at Agudu, a “Bassa Community” in Kogi Local government area in Kogi State.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the gunmen invaded the community early hours of Wednesday and killed 14 people, out of which13 came from a family while six were badly injured during the attack.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant on Security, Kogi Local government area, Isah Abdulkareem said, “he got a call from Bassa Youth forum at about 2:30am of the attack, mobilized the security agencies who brought the situation to normalcy.”

He described the attack as unfortunate and urged the people to live peaceful insisting that the security agencies are working to unravel the reasons and those behind the attack.

The SSA disclosed that he is still not able to point to the perpetrators, whether they are herdsmen or bandits, but wonder why only a particular family in the community was wiped out, except for a man who ran into the scene and was killed in the incident.

Briefing newsmen on the ugly incident, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP. Ede Ayuba Akpeji confirmed the attack pointing out that the six persons that were badly injured have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

He said, “I have visited the community this morning and I even went into the bush with my men to recover some corpses. More policemen have been deployed to the community to forestall further breakdown of law and order”
He pointed out that the situation has been brought under control while investigation into the root causes of the attack has began.

