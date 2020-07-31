Eid el Kabir : PDP Reps Caucus urge muslim faithfuls to pray for peaceful coexistence

By Gift Chapi Odekina

The people’s Democratic party caucus in the House of Representatives felicitates with muslim faithfuls all over the world particularly Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid El Kabir

The caucus in a press statement signed by its leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PRP Rivers State) enjoined muslims to use the pray for sober reflection and pray for the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

“We hereby for ourselves, our families and constituents join well meaning Nigerians to felicitate with Muslim faithfuls across the globe, particularly those in Nigeria, on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir celebrations.”

“As a caucus, we most heartily rejoice with our muslim brethren and urge them to use this occasion to continue to exhibit the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice, mutual love and peaceful coexistence with others.”

The Caucus also prayed that the event will further afford muslim brothers the opportunity to continue to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the county.

He said “particularly in view of the numerous manmade challenges facing us as a people to include the several killings, kidnappings and general state of insecurity across the county”

“Moreso coupled with brazen and bold face corruption promoted by an inept and unsustainble public polices and programmes; divisive tendencies occasioned by invidious governmental policies and actions, prayers are needed”

“Equally of concern to us is the need for everyone to stay safe and help stop the spread of the dreaded Corona virus which is a global pandemic ravaging several countries of the world.”

Rep Chinda said “We are confident that God is on our side and with us playing our individual and collective parts, we shall triumph in the end”.

Once again, congratulations and happy Eid El Kabir to our Muslim brethren.