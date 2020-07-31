Ikpeazu inaugurates mgt board of Aba automated shoe factory

From Steve Oko Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has formally inaugurated a seven member management Board for the newly established Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory with a charge to them to run the factory like a proper business and not operate as government parastatal.

Ikpeazu also charged them to consolidate the position of Aba and Abia State as a global hub for shoe and other leather products.

Governor Ikpeazu while inaugurating the committee at the Banquet Hall, government House Umuahia, said that the first ever Enyimba shoe factory is the sign post is a culmination of efforts to mainstream the Abia in the competitive global shoe market.

The Governor said that the whole objective is to lead out a paradigm shift in the old way of shoe production and key into the new dynamics of shoe production with acceptable global standards.

Governor Ikpeazu said that all equipment in the factory are brand new and one of the best in the world, adding that the factory is expected to churn out close to two million pairs of shoes annually.

He charged the Managing Director of the Factory, Mr Kito Dominic and other Board members to bring to bear their wealth of experience in developing a brand that will compete favourably in the competitive global market.

Responding on behalf of the Board, the Board Chairman, Mr Mark Atasie said that Abia already has a name in the global leather market, describing the event as as a good foundation for expanding the commercial frontiers of the Aba Shoe Industry.

Mr Atasie said that according to a World Bank Report, Aba houses over one hundred thousand shoe makers and promised that they will be committed to productivity, professionalism and profitability, adding that Abia will soon consolidate her leadership position in the Leather and Garment sector in the country.

Members of the Board include Mr Mark Atasie Chairman of Board and Mr Kito Dominic, the Managing Director.

Others are Mr Chimaeze Nwafor, Mr Chinenye Nwaogu, Executive Director, Operations, Ada Oseiza, Executive Director, Marketing, Ide John Udeagbala and Mr Osaro Eko the Technical Partners.

Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, Chief of Staff to the Governor Dr ACB Agbazuere were amongst other government functionaries present during the inauguration.