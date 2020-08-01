21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s manufacturing sector speeds up to become more…

China’s poverty alleviation mission is a historic achievement

Disaster monitoring, early warning systems improved in China…

Chinese senior rocks short-video platform, explores more in…

Enugu govt flags off schools decontamination ahead of…

PHOTO NEWS

Corruption: My appointees abused trust, says Buhari

Covid-19: Rivers Govt distributes hygiene kits to 257…

Ikpeazu inaugurates mgt board of Aba automated shoe…

U.S. politicians’ attempt to ‘induce change inside of…

Cover

Corruption: My appointees abused trust, says Buhari

By Myke Uzendu, with Agency Reports

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja reacted for the first time to the allegations of corruption leveled against the leaderships of some Federal Government Agencies and Commissions.

These commissions include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president, spoke after observing his Eid prayers at the fore court of the presidential villa.

He observed that some appointees of the government in both his administration and the previous one abused trust reposed on them.

He, however, expressed delight that some stolen assets are being recovered, sold and the proceeds put into the Single Treasury Account (TSA), which is inaccessible to the corrupt persons involved.

When asked how he felt about recent revelations coming out from the EFCC and the NDDC, President Buhari said: “There has been abuse of trust by people trusted by previous administration and this administration.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some money.

“But we have introduced TSA where all the monies are taken and I said asset should be sold and the money put through TSA so that it can be identified at any level and I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriated public funds.”

While assuring that all past and present cases would be fully investigated, he assured that “this is why we put the commission (of investigation) in place.”

He stressed that all of such cases would be uncovered and firmly dealt with by his government.

The Senate and House of Representatives are currently investigating how the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) allegedly squandered N40 billion within few months.

NAN reports that the Presidency had instituted a Presidential Probe Panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the suspended acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana – Presidency

Editor

Why NOUN candidates dona��t write JAMB test, by VC

Editor

PRESIDENT BUHARI WELCOMES THE RELEASE OF UNIMAID LECTURERS, 10 POLICE WIVES

Editor

NNPC posts 34% rise in trading surplus for December

Editor

GenCos to Senate, power sector privatization reversal not solution to challenges

Editor

Covid-19: NAFDAC grants conditional/emergency use of PPEs, antibody, antigen test kits

Editor

APC Crisis : Oshiomhole begs for peace

Editor

Covid-19: DG NBMA urges Nigerians to abide by stay at home directive

Editor

Police worst violators of human rights during covid-19 lockdown – NHRC

Editor

Army releases 244 repentant Boko Haram insurgents to Borno govt

Editor

COVID-19: FG maps out 3-yr Response Plan, says disease’ll remain for long time

Editor

Wea��re a worried about insecurity in Nigeria, says US

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More