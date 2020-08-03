21.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Police man, soldiers among robbers of Ebonyi Bullion…

APC to PDP: Account for failed $460m Abuja…

CDC director: U.S. slow in recognizing coronavirus threat…

Anniversary 93: Taking the measure of the PLA

APC celebrates DSP Ovie Omo-Agege @57

Nigeria do not fit in our revalued model…

AAC Says INEC Didn’t Replace Name Of Its…

Republican renomination of Trump to be held in…

“Why Nigeria will not cede its sovereignty to…

CSOs accuse Global Fund for melding in grant…

Politics

APC celebrates DSP Ovie Omo-Agege @57

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined the family, friends and associates all over the world in celebrating the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 57th birthday.

A statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Yekini Nabena, on Monday in Abuja, said Senator Omo-Agege has been exemplary and has distinguished himself in his private practice and public life, adding that the DSP’s doggedness, courage and sincerity of purpose in pursuing patriotic causes should be emulated by all, particularly the younger generations.

“As Deputy Senate President, the Party notes with pride the team play and cooperation Senator Omo-Agege has exhibited in joining hands with the Senate President Ahmed Lawan as well as other principal Officers to steer the affairs of the 9th Senate. This partnership and synergy has resulted in the Senate leadership enjoying cross-partisan support which has equally translated to a long-sought cordial and functional Legislative-Executive relations. Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries with both arms of government working in tandem to execute the Legislative Agenda of the 9th Assembly, achieve good governance and deliver dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

“As the leader of the APC in the South-South region, the distinguished Senator Omo-Agege has continued to entrench the party in the region by carrying party stakeholders along, marketing and endearing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to the good people of the South-south.”

The ruling party prayed the Almighty God continue to grant the Obarisi of Urhobo Land good health and wisdom in dedicated service to the APC and the Nation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Beware of sycophants, corrupt politicians, Frank charges David Lyon

Editor

Corruption: Magu lacks integrity to remain as EFCC boss – PDP insists

Editor

Edo guber primary: No sacred cow, APC warns as Obaseki, Oshiomhole set for battle of supremacy

Editor

2023: ‘7 APC chieftains vow to destroy ex-Governor Kashim Shettima’ Civil societies raise alarm

Editor

INEC releases list of candidates for Sokoto, Niger, others bye – elections

Editor

Consensus aspirant: Ize-Iyamu betrayed us, says Ogiemwonyi

Editor

Minimum wage: Oyo govt, organized Labour reach agreement

Editor

Oshiomhole: Police take over APC secretariat in Abuja

Editor

South-south APC NEC members pass vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

Editor

Edo: PDP postpones governorship Primaries to Tuesday

Editor

State of the country : President Buhari second term, a shame,disappointment – Hon Kasim

Editor

2023: Umeh renews call for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More