COVID -19 : Anambra to refund 10 per cent of taxes paid by traders in 2019

Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Anambra State Internal Revenue Service says it will refund ten per cent of taxes paid in 2019 by traders and business owners as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Chairman of AIRS, Dr David Nzekwu stated this during a stakeholders’ engagement on payment of COVID-19 Stimulus package to traders and business owners in Anambra State.

The engagement which was held at Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center Awka, attracted business owners, hoteliers, traders, civil society organizations, Presidents General among others.

Dr Nzekwu said that sometimes, tax payment is seen as a challenge to people but explained that fund generated from it helps the government in providing social amenities, infrastructure and other development projects.

He said that other arms have benefited from the state government’s stimulus package except traders and business owners stating that it touches the Governor’s heart to give them ten percent of taxes paid last year to cushion whatever challenges they encounter.

Dr Nzekwu illustrated how to access the money through their website highlighting that government has created community revenue officers, changed mode of billing from manual to automation and restated that taxes are being paid according to how much one earns.

In his remarks the Commissioner For Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-don Adinuba said that tax is a necessity for every one as taxes paid in the state are being used for the purpose it was meant for, pointing out that the state is the most competitive, safest and peaceful since the inception of Obiano administration.

On his part, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Uche Okafor, commended Dr Nzekwu for the level of dedication put in to ensure the Agency realize fund for the state and assured that his Ministry will support in seeing that state funds are not siphoned.

For the Chairman, Civil Society Network, Prince Chris Azor, the taxes help to develop communities and rural areas as the government uses money generated to develop the state which he said is evident in Governor Obiano’s administration style of leadership.

In their separate speeches, Mr. Nnamdi Okafor of Urban Driver’s Association, the President of ASMATA, Mr. Iyke Ekwegbalu and Chief Dilim Okafor stated that under their watch, all taxes and levies billed for government will get to its coffers and appealed to the agency to look into the issue of multiple taxation and diversion of funds by some people.