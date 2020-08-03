Covid-19: Nigerian Brewery offer pilliative to Imo Journalists

EVEREST EZIHE writes that as part of her social responsibilities of appreciating those in essential duties, Nigerian Breweries PLC, South Region has offered palliatives to a cross section of Journalists in Imo State under the auspices of Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as their input to cushion the effect of the Corona Virus pandemic lock down among media practitioners.

Addressing members of the chapel in their secretariat along Okigwe road Owerri, Mr Chukwuemeka Aniukwu, the Corporate Affairs Manager noted Journalists as their partners in progress since 73 years existence of the company.

Aniukwu pointed out that Journalists in the course of their duties are often exposed to dangers and therefore requires an exceptional treatment and that his company is always committed in assisting critical stakeholders of the society.

He recalled that earlier this year that his company donated a whopping sum of 20m Naira to Imo State Government and lorry loads of their products and other food items including sanitizer as part of their efforts in supporting the state government in their mission and vision of checkmating and alleviating the people’s sufferings over the global pandemic

The Corporate Affairs Manager further enjoined Imo Journalists not to relent in their Social responsibilities of informing, educating and entertaining the people within the confines of the tenets of the profession.

Responding, Mr Steve Uzoechi, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council expressed profound gratitude to the staff and management of the company for their persistent labour of love to media practitioners.

Uzoechi lamented over the ordeals Journalists passed through in an effort to execute their job and advised other wealthy individuals and Corporate organisations to emulate the good gestures of Nigerian Breweries PLC.

Highlight of the occasion was presentation of cartons of their soft drink products, vegetable oil, sanitizers and food item to Mr Uzoechi on behalf of the chapel members by Messrs Chukwuemeka Aniukwu and Kingsley Udoko, the Corporate Affairs Manager and Corporate Affairs Adviser respectively.