Igbo group condemns everyday killings in Southern Kaduna

A group under the aegis of United Igbo Journalists Forum, Abuja has condemned the recent Killings in the Southern part of Kaduna state.

The group said it was pained by despicable destruction of lives and property, describing it as one killing too many.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday by Emeka Nze and Godwin Mbachu, its chairman and secretary respectively, the group condemned the incessant killings that is fast reducing Southern Kaduna to a killing field.

It reminded governments at all levels that governments exist primarily for the protection of lives and property while calling on them, especially the Federal government, to ensure that the people of Southern Kaduna are availed the right of protection.

While commiserating with families of those that lost their loved ones and the Kaduna state government, it urged the security forces to deploy the intelligence available to them to fish out the culprits with a view to prosecuting them and stamping out the killings.

The statement reads in part, “We condemn in strong terms the recent Killings in southern Kaduna, where many lives were lost. We feel pained by this ugly development and urge the relevant authorities to halt the killings. We also plead against reprisal attack by the affected communities as vengeance belongs to God.

Recall that in the last one week 63 people including women and children were killed in Ja’ama, Kaura, LGA, Doka Avong in Kajuru LGA and Gora Gan in Zango Kataf local government of the state.

