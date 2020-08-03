Insurgency: Sabotage sustaining Boko Haram –Gov Zulum

*Killings continue across North

*Military fights back, neutralizes bandits

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau with agency reports

Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has come out with a conspiracy theory that sabotage from high quarters was sustaining Boko Haram warning that insurgency in the Northeast may not end.

Zulum who spoke yesterday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari must know the truth about the security situation in the North East.

This was just as five persons were killed while fourteen were missing after gunmen attacked Nasarawa community in Nasarawa State.

In Zamfara, the military achieved a feat when they neutralized eighty bandits and recovered weapons.

According to Zulum sabotage in the system will not allow it to end.

The governor spoke on Sunday when he met with the Governors of Kebbi and Jigawa States, Atiku Bagudu and Badaru Abubakar, who paid him a solidarity visit over the recent attack in Baga – a town in the northern part of Borno state.

Governor Zulum believes some elements are trying to frustrate the effort of the government in ending the insurgency, saying the President needs to know the truth.

“Let me also re-echo my previous position with respect to the level of insurgency in Borno State, I earlier said that the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what has happened between 2011 to 2015, and 2015 to date. Yes, it’s true. The President has done well.

“But there’s sabotage in the system that will not allow insurgency to end; the President has to know this very important point.”

“When he came to Maiduguri two months ago, I said so because between 2011 and 2015, at a time almost about 22 LGAs were under the insurgents.

“Out of the four main roads that lead to Maiduguri, only one was functional,” the governor added.

He stressed the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to examine the security situation in the region critically, to ensure that the effort of his administration was not in vain.

The meeting, which was also attended by the state Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, held at the Government House in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Five die, 14 missing as gunmen attack Nasarawa community

Two days after the killing of District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Amos Obere, gunmen again struck in another community in the state, leaving no fewer than five people dead, while 14 persons were also said to be missing.

The attack, which took place at the weekend left the Dausu, Umaisha Comminity of Nasarawa State devastated.

It was gathered on Sunday that over 12 houses were raised by the suspected gunmen during the attack on the community, as the bandits, numbering more than 20, invaded the Community, shooting sporadically leaving five dead and 14 others still missing as a result of the invasion.

Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler overseeing the community, the Ohimege Opanda, Usman Abdullahi said the gunmen came into the community at about 10:30 pm shooting indiscriminately.

“About 10:30 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, gunmen invaded our community, attacked the people of Dausu and killed five persons.

“They also burnt 12 houses and 14 persons are still missing as we are speaking”, the monarch stated.

He however, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule when he paid him a condolence visit for the prompt response of the security agents.

The monarch urged the security agencies to increase their efforts in securing the community.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Sule had commiserated with the monarch and the people over the attack on Dausu.

Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the governor condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.

Meanwhile, the Police in Nasarawa State have vowed to unravel the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area. Amos Obere, who was murdered by unknown gunmen last Friday.

Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said on Sunday in Lafia that the command will not rest until the killers are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said an investigation to unravel the killings and those behind the attack had since commenced, urging members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

Military neutralizes 80, recovers weapons in Zamfara

In its quest toward bringing peace across the country, military outfits fighting insurgency in the North West zone have succeeded in neutralizing eighty (80) bandits.

They also had managed to successfully arrest 33 suspects and recovered 391 sheep from the bandits.

Also recovered by the military were AK47 riffles and 16 Dane guns, as well as a number of round ammunitions, while 17 kidnapped people were also rescued.

Briefing newsmen at military super camp 4 faskari, a spokesman of the military stated that the military from the day the operation sahel sanity was launched by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Yusuf Buratai to date had recorded a great successes.

He explained that the military will leave no stone unturned toward addressing the insecurity challenges across particularly, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Said he, “the aim of establishing the camp and Operation Sahel Sanity was to among other things assist operation Hadarin Daji which was already in existence even before the formation of Sahel Sanity. “What we want much is the cooperation of the people especially residents of these areas”, he added.

The spokesman further revealed that unconditional resumption of farming activities in the areas could attest to the fact that military is succeeding in the operation.

The spokesman further narrated that in the cause of fighting the criminals, and in addition to what have been recovered from them, another gun was confiscated from them while 14 of the bandits’ informants were also arrested.