Metro

Police man, soldiers among robbers of Ebonyi Bullion Van

By Ralph Christopher

A crack team of police detectives yesterday arrested seven armed robbers including serving and dismissed soldiers for alleged robbery of a bullion van near Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The bullion van was conveying money money from Enugu State when it was attacked close to Abakaliki on July 29. Agency reports say the suspects were nabbed a few days later at various locations in Delta State.

The robbery incident led to the death of four police officers, leaving others injured.

A Situation Report (Sitrep) sighted by n online newspaper, PRNigeria, indicated that “during a serious manhunt by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Detectives with technical Intelligence Support from the Technical Intelligent Unit (TIU) arrested one Alfred Robinson, 45 years of age, native of Gelegele Town in Ovia North LGA of Edo State on 1st August, in Asaba, Delta State.

During intensive follow up, six more gang members were arrested by the IRT Detectives within 24 hours.

They included: Sgt Ayeni Samuel, a Nigerian Soldier serving in Ikeja, Lagos; Cpl. Emeka Harrison, a dismissed Soldier, who had served in Maiduguri Borno State; Emeka Illo, the Sponsor of the operation; and Abuchi Elijah (Aka “Chime D Mosquito”), an Informant for the robbers, and Ibanifiroi Ekiene, a native of Tombia Community, Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that firearms already recovered from the suspects included 12 undetonated Improvised Explosives, one GPMG riffle, six AK-47 rifles, 51 AK-47 magazines, 1,620 live ammunitions, two robbed vehicles, house and fortified safe breaking implements and charms.

All the suspects, upon interrogation, according to PRNigeria, confessed to the bullion can robbery.

They would be charged to court after completing the investigations and assembling the evidence.

The suspects also confessed that 4 out of the rifles recovered belongs to the Policemen they killed during the robbery.

PRNigeria gathered that the suspects are assisting police to arrest their remaining gang members

