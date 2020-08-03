Republican renomination of Trump to be held in private

The Republican Party vote to nominate President Donald Trump will be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the party’s national convention said, citing coronavirus concerns.

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24 to formally vote to make Trump the GOP nominee once more.