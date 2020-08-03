20.5 C
Resumption: Lagos decontaminates public schools

The Lagos State Government has intensified the periodic decontamination of all public secondary schools in readiness for the resumption of academic activities for students in exit classes.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mrs. Aderonke Odeneye on Saturday, stated that the majority of the public secondary schools in the six educational districts have been reached.

While adding that the exercise was part of the resumption protocol/guidelines for the secondary schools in the state, Odeneye emphasised that Lagos has continued to adopt measures to ensure that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is effectively contained.

She said: “The fumigation exercise which is on-going preparatory to resumption next week for terminal classes will continue after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams. The periodic exercise which commenced in late June has been effected in all the Model Colleges”.

The Permanent Secretary urged the schools’ management to make provision for water in the premises with a view to promoting the washing of hands among the students, stressing that pupils must avoid all sporting activities till further notice.

Odeneye also implored them to provide hand sanitizers in all classrooms and hostels as well as ensure that students are tutored on the need to constantly sanitise their hands after every educational activity in the classrooms and wear nose masks always.

“Schools are to enforce physical distancing where applicable and also provide facilities to reduce the risk of the infection amongst teachers and students. Disinfection of shoes and feet should be strongly encouraged for each student to reduce bacterial infection,” she advised.

