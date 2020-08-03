Rivers Deputy Gov commissions poultry pen, wants youths productive

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged the youths of the state to be productive for their better future.

This as the Dr Banigo has reiterated the state government commitment to ensuring that all Rivers Youths are productive.

Dr Banigo stated this at the weekend, during the commissioning of a poultry pen constructed for beneficiaries of the Skills Acquisition/ Entrepreneurial Training Programme at the Rivers State Agricultural Development Programme Area Extension Office in Degema Local Government Area.

Represented by the Director of Administration in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Ben Roberts, the Deputy Governor said she embarked on the project in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike to encourage the Rivers Youths to engage in meaningful ventures to better their lives.

Banigo who expressed her desire to concretize the training by providing the necessary logistics for the beneficiaries to stand on their own, disclosed that “It is not just about training people and letting them go without any measurable results, the commissioning of the poultry pen will afford them the opportunity to stand on their own and contribute to the socio-economic development of their communities”.

The Deputy Governor expressed gratitude to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the State Ministry of Agriculture, and the ADP for their support in the project.

In her remarks the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture Mrs. Caroline Wali said the poultry industry is an age long enterprise, nothing that it is the second largest sector in the livestock industry, with various value chains.

She stressed that the decision of the Deputy Governor to provide poultry pen for beneficiaries of the Programme would create employment and promote food security.

Also speaking the Zonal Manager II, ADP, Degema, Mr. Abiye Samuel Harry said the establishment of the poultry would not only serve as a post skills acquisition training for beneficiaries but also serve as an industrial training facility for agric students from the Universities.