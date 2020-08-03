Rivers to enforce compulsory use of face mask in schools

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Ahead of schools resumption amid COVID-19, the Rivers State Government says it will put in place a team that will enforce mandatory use of face masks within and around schools premises to guard against the spread of the virus.

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, who stated this while briefing staff of his Ministry on the preparedness for resumption of academic activities for exit classes across the state, said other Covid-19 preventive measures would also be enforced in the schools.

“All necessary hygiene kits needed for the safe resumption of schools will be deployed to all public schools,” the commissioner said.

He said the Ministry would deploy its staff to ensure strict compliance with the wearing of face masks and other Covid-19 hygiene protocols within the school premises.

“There will be a team that will be going around enforcing the compulsory wearing of face masks at the entrance gate, around the schools and in the classrooms.”

The commissioner called on the Ministry staff to work assiduously for successful take-off of schools, noting that all hands must be on deck to achieve successful resumption and safe operations of schools.

Speaking further, Prof. Ebeku said the education ministry, with support from the State Ministry of Health, will make provision for a sick-bay or nursing stations with first- aid boxes in all schools.

“The Ministry shall provide hand sanitizers, buckets with running water and infrared thermometers for temperature check which will be placed at the entrance gate and at the front of each classroom,” the commissioner added.