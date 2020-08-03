21.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Remembering Colonel Lambert Iheanacho : A Tribute

I’ll not betray the trust given to me,…

Enugu NUJ asks for more as NB donates…

Give free treatment to hepatitis patients, expert advises…

Bauchi Gov challenges Dogara to prove procurement, contract…

Pensioners are people you don’t abandon, says Gov…

Yunusa, Ese Oruru’s abductor not freed – NCS

Respite for Gov. Uzodimma as Imo APC factions…

Gemade, a political nomad, says Benue PDP

2023: Knocks for Mamman Daura as Presidency, Arewa…

Education

Rivers to enforce compulsory use of face mask in schools

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Ahead of schools resumption amid COVID-19, the Rivers State Government says it will put in place a team that will enforce mandatory use of face masks within and around schools premises to guard against the spread of the virus.

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, who stated this while briefing staff of his Ministry on the preparedness for resumption of academic activities for exit classes across the state, said other Covid-19 preventive measures would also be enforced in the schools.

“All necessary hygiene kits needed for the safe resumption of schools will be deployed to all public schools,” the commissioner said.

He said the Ministry would deploy its staff to ensure strict compliance with the wearing of face masks and other Covid-19 hygiene protocols within the school premises.

“There will be a team that will be going around enforcing the compulsory wearing of face masks at the entrance gate, around the schools and in the classrooms.”

The commissioner called on the Ministry staff to work assiduously for successful take-off of schools, noting that all hands must be on deck to achieve successful resumption and safe operations of schools.

Speaking further, Prof. Ebeku said the education ministry, with support from the State Ministry of Health, will make provision for a sick-bay or nursing stations with first- aid boxes in all schools.

“The Ministry shall provide hand sanitizers, buckets with running water and infrared thermometers for temperature check which will be placed at the entrance gate and at the front of each classroom,” the commissioner added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Reps lament N25.2bn capital releases to education

Editor

Kalu lauds Buhari over appointment of Obioma as NECO’s registrar

Editor

Pay your third term school fees, FG tells students

Editor

JAMB tells varsities to withdraw irregular admission, sets dates for 2020 UTME

Editor

Nigerian leaders using crony capitalism to govern- former ASUU President

Editor

Coronavirus: FG orders closure of 104 unity schools

Editor

IPPIS: ASUU proposes University Transparency, Accountability Solution,

Editor

Minister seeks full observance of COVID-19 protocols in schools

Editor

Why we approved N250m loan for UniJos printing press- VC

Editor

NANS wants death sentence for rapists

Editor

‘Some graduates not getting job because of statement of result’

Editor

NECO warns of dire consequence over unapproved fee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More