News

Yunusa, Ese Oruru’s abductor not freed – NCS

From Aherhoke Okioma,Yenagoa

Contrary to reports on the social media few weeks ago that Yunusa Dahiru, the man who abducted Ese Oruru from Yenagoa and taken to Kano in 2015, has been released from prison courtesy of a Senator from Kano State, authorities of the correctional services had debunked the claim.

Oruru’s abductor was convicted and sentenced in May this year to 26 years.
Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Services has dismissed such reports as untrue and fake.

Controller of the State Command, Mr. Seth Edoghotu in an exclusive interview in his office in Yenagoa said there was no iota of truth in the report.
Mr. Edoghotu stressed that Yunusa Dahiru is still serving his term at the Medium Security Custodial Center at Okaka in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State.

He went a step further to put a call across to the officer in charge at the Custodial Facility and put the phone on speaker to ask the whereabouts of Yunusa, with the official saying Yellow was right there with him at Okaka.
The Controller said ” How can they say he has been released, someone who was just found guilty and sentenced to 26 years.”

He went on to calculate, stating “He will serve at least 17 years, 4 months before he can be freed, that is if he is of good conduct. But if he misbehaves, he will serve the entire 26 years. So, it is not true and can never true that he has been freed. Good a thing you came here yourself to inquire and verify.
Yunusa Dahiru, was convicted for the abduction of then fourteen year old Ese Oruru, from her family house at the Opolo Area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on August 12, 2015 and taken to his home State of Kano.

Yunusa nicknamed ‘Yellow’ was sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison by Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa on May 21 this year for abduction, punishable under section 27 of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition, Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

He was accused of the use of deception and coercion to abduct Ese and seduced into illicit intercourse and subjecting her to sexual exploitation as well as having unlawful carnal knowledge without her consent committing an offence contrary to section 357 of the Criminal Code Act, punishable under section 358.
Though Ese was eventually rescued by the Police in February 2016 and returned to Yenagoa in early March, she came back pregnant and gave birth in May that same year.

With Yunusa arraigned on March 8, 2016 on a five count charge bordering on criminal abduction, illicit intercourse, sexual exploitation and unlawful carnal knowledge of a minor, he was acquitted on count one but found guilty on the others.

Leave a Comment

