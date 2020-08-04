Council chairman commends Gov.Ugwuanyi for rehabilitating primary school

From Maurice Okafor Enugu

The Chairman of Enugu North Local Government area. Hon. Emeka Onunze, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s investment in the education sector, describing him as an icon of goodwill and a pragmatic leader.

Hon. Onunze gave the commendation while speaking to news men, shortly after the inspection of on going renovation work at Ekulu primary school,GRA,Enugu by Gov Ugwuanyi acvompanied by members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), led by the board chairman, Chief Ikeje Asogwa.

Hon Onunze,who had his primary education in the school,expressed joy over the quality of infrastructure and other academic equipments being installed in the school by overnor Ugwuanyi administration.

Hr stated, “Infact, education has remained one of the key sectors that has been given priority in Ugwuanyi administration which is manifested in the face-lifting of many schools in preparations for resumption of academic business within the state, from August, 2020 following the lock down for the fight against Covid 19 pandemic.

“We shall continue to follow the footsteps of Governor Ugwuanyi in the discharge of our duties in Enugu North local government just as I am calling on the people to appreciate the Ugwuanyi administration which has set new records on security of life and property, education infrastructure, health, roads and other social amenities”, he said.

The on going renovation of Ekulu primary school comprises of thirteen additional buildings with the capacity of accommodating sixty six (66) classrooms, Ceiling fans, security post, additional ten offices, library block, perimeter fence, desks, chairs, kitchen and plastic lockers etc