Retirees of Hill Station Hotel cry out over unpaid gratuity, pension

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Former employees of Hill Station Hotel, Jos, have cried for help over their gratuity and pension which have not been paid since 2016 when they were retired.

The affected retirees in an open letter addressed to Plateau State government and Plateau State House of Assembly, said they have been going through untold hardship as a result.

The retirees therefore called on Government Simon Lalong to look into their long standing issues and pay them their entitlements after retiring from service since 2016.

The open letter which was signed by the group’s Chairman, Mr. Joseph Akupo and the Secretary Mr. Joseph Daniel, alleged that the hospitality management retired them while owing them salaries for more than one year.

The letter reads: “We the retired staff of Hill Station Hotel, Jos wish to express our pains and psychological trauma as a result of our unpaid entitlement.

“We want his Excellency to know that our final benefits have not been paid to us. Final entitlement letter is not ready, outstanding salaries arrears over one year, outstanding medical allowances, Pension contribution not remitted to Pension Managers, outstanding service charge and outstanding annual leave allowance.”

Our letter is directed to the Plateau state government because it owns 75% of investment at the hotel.

The same government had in 2017 injected N250 million for the renovation of the hotel but refused to source for money to pay our entitlements.

“We therefore call on the state governor to look into our plight, we have been suffering in silence, we can’t keep quite any longer, the hardship is much on us”, the group stressed.