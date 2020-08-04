23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Australian PM says no evidence to suggest TikTok…

Reps to petition President Buhari over refusal by…

Arrested #RevolutionNow protesters released in Abuja

FUTA suspends student that hacked Premium Times’ website

Gov. Sule flags off second phase training of…

Al-Qaeda, ISIS are gradually taking over W/Africa –…

Man nabbed for sexually abusing 11yr old girl…

UBA provides $200 million for Nigeria’s petroleum industry–timely…

Edo Guber: PDP accuses Ize-Iyamu of campaigning with…

Nwodo is undisputed Igbo leader says IPOB

Business

UBA provides $200m for Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry

The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), the leading pan-African financial services group, has acted as the lead arranger of a consortium of Nigerian commercial and international banks in a $1.5 billion Pre-Export Finance Facility for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

UBA is providing $200 million (Naira equivalent) to support investment growth and liquidity requirements. The facility will provide much needed capital for investment in NNPC’s production capacity, which is of strategic importance to the Nigerian economy and the country’s leading source of foreign exchange earnings.

UBA’s position as Lead Arranger recognises the Group’s strength in structuring and deploying financing to the oil and gas sector, and the depth and liquidity of the Group’s balance sheet.

The $1.5 billion facility is structured in two tranches. The first tranche of $1 billion, to be repaid over a period of five years, will be provided in dollars, with UBA acting as the Facility Agent Bank. The second tranche of $500 million, will be provided in local currency, over seven years, with UBA acting as Lead Bank, providing $200 million in Naira equivalent.

Both facilities will be repaid from an allocation of 30,000 barrels per day of NPDC’s crude oil. UBA has a strong track record in the resources sector across Africa, having facilitated oil prepayment deals with the NNPC, including its 2013 $100 million participation in the PXF Funding Limited transaction, and a further $60 million in the 2015 Phoenix Export Funding Limited transaction.

In Senegal, UBA was responsible for the EUR 240m revolving crude oil financing facility for the Société Africaine de Raffinage and in Congo Brazzaville co-funded the $250m crude oil prepayment facility for Orion Oil Limited.

Other participants in the NNPC deal include Standard Chartered Bank, Afrexim Bank, Union Bank and two oil trading companies, Vitol and Matrix.

Speaking on this most recent support for the Nigeria’s petroleum industry, UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu stated “This has been one of the most economically challenging years that Nigeria has witnessed. With the sharp drop in the price of oil and the ensuing hardship that followed the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the private sector must come together and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

“This facility is clear evidence of this – UBA is providing investment that will significantly improve Nigeria’s production capacity and in doing so also demonstrating the strength, depth, and sophistication of our commercial banking capability. I believe that together, working with governments, we can create more jobs and more wealth for people, not only in Nigeria, but across Africa”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

CBN unveils non-interest loan facility for farmers

Editor

NCAA clarifies stance on restriction of int’l flights, insists guidelines must be obeyed

Editor

Customs FOU Zone ‘A’ seizes N20.7m poultry products

Editor

Again, NCC absolves Minister of involvement in office space allocation process

Editor

Marketers don’t have powers to fix petrol prices as ‘they deem fit’ – PPPRA

Editor

LG: How AI, smart tech can make work from home efficient

Editor

FG, stakeholders partner against abuse of waivers on charitable items

Editor

LG creates unique sport experience with superior OLED TVs

Editor

NBET: Employees commend Buhari for recall of MD, Dr Amobi

Editor

Come with your hand sanitizers, NRC tells passengers

Editor

FAAN conducts simulation exercise ahead of flight resumption

Editor

Kano produces 3 million tonnes of rice yearly, says Ganduje

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More