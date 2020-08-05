27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

U.S. a stumbling block for global economic recovery

China’s success in eradicating poverty offers valuable lessons…

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge: A mega project completed on…

NYCN honours Ozekhome as Garkuwan Mattassan Arewa

UNICEF, WHO, Abia gov’s wife harp on exclusive…

Police arrest 4 suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

China’s AG600 large amphibious aircraft completes maiden flight…

China exports Beidou system products to over 120…

Mainland helps HK design makeshift hospital

Banning TikTok reflects Washington’s cowardice

World

Banning TikTok reflects Washington’s cowardice

As TikTok’s global market influence was skyrocketing, the company was suppressed by the US government. Again, this shows how difficult it is for companies from China to go global. ByteDance said in a statement that it is “committed to becoming a global company.” But Washington will not easily let the company off just because of its good wishes.

The US’ decoupling from China starts from killing China’s most competitive companies. In the process, Washington ignores rules and is unreasonable. Although suppressing Huawei and TikTok also incurs losses to the US, the suppression can still be implemented in the US. This is because such suppression echoes the sense of crisis instigated by some US elites when facing China’s rise.

Huawei and ByteDance can only provide limited protection to themselves via legal means. But we should not overestimate the US’ sense of justice. The country has shown us too many examples of politics overwhelming everything else.

Objectively speaking, China, as a country, also has limited ability to provide protection to these Chinese companies by retaliating against US companies. China’s current market size is close to the total size of the US market. But the US enjoys technological superiority, the ability to affect the attitudes of its major allies, and the leverage of ideological mobilization. China’s opening-up to the outside world and disintegrating the US’ decoupling strategy should be priorities. All this has led to the complexity of China’s handling of US suppression.

China still has a long way to go to increase its national strength. We do not have a network of allies like that of the US, and we have to fight against the US’ ideological suppression. This being the case, even though China’s economic aggregate reaches the level of the US economy, China will still be strategically passive. Only when our economy is larger than that of the US by a large margin can we offset its advantages as a Western leader, and gradually gain a strategic initiative.

Huawei has advanced equipment, and ByteDance sells services to the world through unique concepts and technologies. The two companies are pioneers worldwide. They have brought a sense of crisis to US elites, which shows that China’s top companies have the ability to move to the forefront of the world in technology. It reflects the power of China as an emerging market. As long as such power continues to expand, these top Chinese companies can eventually break through US suppression.

By banning Huawei, the US would lag behind in 5G technology. By banning TikTok, the US would harm its own internet diversity and its belief in freedom and democracy. When similar things happen time and again, the US will take steps closer to its decline. The US is a pioneer in global internet and has created Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. But in recent years, the US’ internet structure has been rigid.

Rising stars such as ByteDance continue to emerge in Chinese internet sector, showing huge vitality. China knows its deficiencies, strives to become stronger, and adheres to opening-up to the world. The US, however, is gradually being shrouded in arrogance, seclusion and a negative attitude. Chinese people should not be discouraged by temporary setbacks, or our weaker position in the China-US confrontation. What’s important is that China’s trend of faster-pace progress has not changed.

We need to bravely admit our own weaknesses and know that the road ahead remains rough and bumpy. Meanwhile, we must see China’s progress being revealed in the current frictions and have full confidence in the future. Such positive and rational attitude will make China, the huge emerging economy, invincible.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an important issue, clearly showing us that the US has fallen into a type of systematic chaos. This will severely limit its ability to indefinitely upgrade and exert pressure on China. Many of the US practices, including banning TikTok, show the country’s weakening competitiveness. Can’t Facebook just come up with a more powerful app and beat TikTok in the market? The problem is Facebook cannot do it. It can only resort to the brute force of US politics.

Chinese needs to truly release the potential of domestic companies, fully release the Chinese people’s wisdom and Chinese companies’ creativity. This will be a protracted war. But the US’ seemingly tough moves from ideology to industrial policy have already foreshadowed the future trend.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ECOWAS Committee of experts brainstorm on ease of trade during Covid-19 Period in the region

Editor

China’s economic recovery continues to gain momentum

Editor

Wuhan takes efforts to combat novel coronavirus at community level

Editor

China’s Spring Festival benefits global merchants

Editor

China’s ‘river chief’ system improves water quality

Editor

White paper on battle against COVID-19 an authentic record of China’s arduous efforts

Editor

Featured museums in China get the spotlight

Editor

Parliamentary virtual Session not permanent says ECOWAS Parliament Speaker

Editor

“Two sessions” to ensure epidemic prevention, control through simplifying procedures, innovation

Editor

Securing a victory over COVID-19 through joint efforts

Editor

Diplomatic Row: Nigeria accepts Ghana’s apology on the demolition of building

Editor

Number of epidemic’s severely ill patients drops drastically in Wuhan

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More