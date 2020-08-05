BREAKING:Abuja on hold over RevolutionNow protest

By Hassan Zaggi

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Abuja, has been put on hold by security agents. Movement in major parts of the city is nearly impossible as a result of the planned protest by RevolutionNow group led by Omoyele Sowore.

Our Reporter observed that early this morning, a combined team of police, army, air force and some paramilitary personnel was deployed to the streets of Abuja, thus, preventing the protesters from converging.

Findings by The AUTHORITY revealed that #RevolutionNow group had scheduled a protest for today against what it described as ‘bad governance’ at the Unity Fountain at Maitama district in Abuja.

The leader of the group, Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this in a tweet via @YeleSowore.

He said: “Police, army and airforce put Abuja in lockdown to frustrate #RevolutionNow.

“Police attack #RevolutionNow members at Unity Fountain in Abuja, protesters arrested and are being brutalized.”