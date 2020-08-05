COVID-19: Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation Bridging The Digital Gap ,Advocates for Safer Learning

In the midst of the fear caused by the global pandemic, Corona virus, 1.3 billion students around the world have been forced to stay at home according to a report released by UNESCO.

This closure of physical schools has caused schools to adapt to virtual learning that allows children to attend online classes from home.

While this has been a welcome idea across board,in Nigeria, online education is causing a growing digital gap as the majority of Nigerian children live in underserved communities and have no access to the internet.

Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation, is a non governmental organisation that is trying to bridge the digital gap and advocate for safer learning, particularly for child survivors of the North-east Insurgency living in Internally Displaced Camps in Abuja, Nigerias federal capital territory.

Their Educate A Vulnerable Child program provides safe learning for children on relevant issues such as hygiene promotion, life skills ,child rights and sex education.

With well tailored classes that only teach few children at a time, ensure the washing and sanitizing of hands,providing each child with face masks and creating activities that promote social distancing has seen successfully seen over 100 children taught during the month of July alone.

Before COVID-19, Nigeria already contributed to 20% of the worlds out-of-school population and NGOs such as the Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation fear that the continuous closure of physical schools will mean even higher out-of-school cases and that no access to education would lead to millions of children being unable to have access to better paying jobs and compete with their contemporaries.