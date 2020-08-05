28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Plateau: High Court reinstates suspended Council boss

NAF commences airlift of Covid-19 medical supplies to…

Plateau Attacks: Restitution as a panacea for peaceful…

COVID-19: Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation Bridging The Digital…

Fight Against COVID-19: Ganduje Emerges Best Governor In…

Ganduje Appoints Abdu Umar Farouk SSA Information

Ganduje Appoints outgoing BUK VC Chair Maitama Sule…

JAMB Exams Holds Across Five Kano Emirates

FIRS slams NIPOST boss over stamp duty claims

Reps minority caucus reacts to Timi Frank’s accusation,…

News

Fight Against COVID-19: Ganduje Emerges Best Governor In Nigeria

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has emerged the best Governor in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria, according to the ratings of African Professionals Renaissance Network (APREN).

APREN, based in Dakar, Senegal, chosed Ganduje through a letter addressed to the Governor, dated Monday 3, August, 2020, signed by the group’s Secretary General, Diouf Bakri Koalack.

They commended Ganduje’s effort in the fight against the global pandemic.

The letter sighted by The AUTHORITY emphasized that: “Your effort as the governor of Kano state, in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria is so glaring that even the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) appreciated your effort so openly for all to know and copy.

“We came to clearly understand that Kano state did excellently well in responding to the global pandemic. This, we assure, is as a result of the unwavering diligence and commitment of the governor in driving the response.

“Even before the existence of first index case in Kano state, we learned that, the state was well prepared and put everything in place waiting for any eventuality. When the first index case was in sight, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was up and doing in responding appropriately.”

APREN noted that Kano state under Ganduje, “has done tremendous work in countering the health problem of COVID-19. Governor Ganduje quickly formed a very powerful Task Force and filled it with professionals who clearly understand the problem. Experts in public health, among others.”

According to them, “Kano state proves to be an exemplary political space, in launching a serious fight against COVID-19. When the state was faced with the first case, all efforts were geared towards dismembering the pandemic’s strength.

“We saw how the governor cooperated very well with the Team sent to the state by the federal government’s Task Force, as well as the Ministerial Technical Team. It was such vibrant synergy alongside Governor’s political will that, among other things, help shaped the fight to reach appreciable stage.”

The letter recalled that just recently, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, appreciated Kano’s position being the state with more testing capacity than any other state of the federation.

“Kano state under governor Ganduje excels in the fight against COVID-19 more than any other state in Nigeria. Kano became the centre for the training of both health and non-health workers for the Northern Nigeria. This could not have been possible without determined political will from the governor,” the letter concluded.

The AUTHORITY reports that APREN, is a group of professionals across African countries, which beamed its search light across some selected African countries where they under-study the strengths, strategies and commitments shown by countries and states in responding to the wave of the pandemic.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police worst violators of human rights during covid-19 lockdown – NHRC

Editor

$2.5bn alleged stolen crude: Frank calls for sack of NNPC GMD, Kyari

Editor

Coronavirus: ECOWAS orders staff to work from home

Editor

Kano Begins Dismantling Of Roadside Markets

Editor

NUJ Applauds FCTA Palliative Distribution, Calls for Patience

Editor

Anambra South: Supreme Court Dismisses Chris Uba/Obinna Uzor’s Appeals Challenging Election Of Senator Ubah

Editor

Committee to fashion blueprint on mgt & disposal of PCBs inaugurated

Editor

COVID-19 lock down: FCT residents present wish list to Buhari

Editor

Lawan wants Nigeria’s education curricula reviewed

Editor

Zoonotic diseases threaten global health, economies – Aminu-Kano

Editor

Imo S/Court Judgment: We’re not asking for a review – Legal Team

Editor

Rivers is headquarters of money laundering after Lagos – Magu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More