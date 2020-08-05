Fight Against COVID-19: Ganduje Emerges Best Governor In Nigeria

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has emerged the best Governor in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria, according to the ratings of African Professionals Renaissance Network (APREN).

APREN, based in Dakar, Senegal, chosed Ganduje through a letter addressed to the Governor, dated Monday 3, August, 2020, signed by the group’s Secretary General, Diouf Bakri Koalack.

They commended Ganduje’s effort in the fight against the global pandemic.

The letter sighted by The AUTHORITY emphasized that: “Your effort as the governor of Kano state, in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria is so glaring that even the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) appreciated your effort so openly for all to know and copy.

“We came to clearly understand that Kano state did excellently well in responding to the global pandemic. This, we assure, is as a result of the unwavering diligence and commitment of the governor in driving the response.

“Even before the existence of first index case in Kano state, we learned that, the state was well prepared and put everything in place waiting for any eventuality. When the first index case was in sight, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was up and doing in responding appropriately.”

APREN noted that Kano state under Ganduje, “has done tremendous work in countering the health problem of COVID-19. Governor Ganduje quickly formed a very powerful Task Force and filled it with professionals who clearly understand the problem. Experts in public health, among others.”

According to them, “Kano state proves to be an exemplary political space, in launching a serious fight against COVID-19. When the state was faced with the first case, all efforts were geared towards dismembering the pandemic’s strength.

“We saw how the governor cooperated very well with the Team sent to the state by the federal government’s Task Force, as well as the Ministerial Technical Team. It was such vibrant synergy alongside Governor’s political will that, among other things, help shaped the fight to reach appreciable stage.”

The letter recalled that just recently, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, appreciated Kano’s position being the state with more testing capacity than any other state of the federation.

“Kano state under governor Ganduje excels in the fight against COVID-19 more than any other state in Nigeria. Kano became the centre for the training of both health and non-health workers for the Northern Nigeria. This could not have been possible without determined political will from the governor,” the letter concluded.

The AUTHORITY reports that APREN, is a group of professionals across African countries, which beamed its search light across some selected African countries where they under-study the strengths, strategies and commitments shown by countries and states in responding to the wave of the pandemic.