Gender based violence: UNFPA, KOICA support 5,299 Borno residents

By Hassan Zaggi

In an effort to provide succour to victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) through the support of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has supported 5,299 community members from three local government areas of Borno State.

UNFPA has continued to deliver services including medical and mental health and psychosocial support services to women and girl affected by sexual and gender based violence in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp and the host Communities in Borno State.

The beneficiaries were also reached with key GBV messages on prevention/mitigation, access to services as well as COVID-19 infection prevention and control.

A statement by the UNFPA disclosed that among the beneficiaries were 1,329 survivors of violence.

Other community members were reached with need-based assistance while culturally-sensitive groups received individual psychosocial support in UNFPA supported safe spaces and women empowerment centre in the MMC[EG1] , Jere and Konduga LGAs.

The UNFPA noted that under its humanitarian programme, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it ensured that essential services such as GBV and Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) were not halted.

According to the statement, “UNFPA humanitarian programme with support from KOICA continues to impact positively the lives of women and young adolescent girls in Borno in keeping the health systems functioning, and also maintaining the provision of sexual and reproductive health and rights information and services, while protecting their lives and that of the health care providers from COVID-19.

“The provision of these critical services will no doubt reduce the rates of maternal mortality and morbidity, unintended pregnancies, teenage pregnancies, unsafe abortions, HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), thereby contributing to the achievement of UNFPA three transformative goals, zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning and zero gender based violence and harmful practices.

“The programme specifically support the distribution of dignity kits, and raise awareness about the prevention of GBV.”

