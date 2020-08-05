27 C
Police arrest 4 suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

By Hassan Zaggi

Four suspected drug peddlers have been arrested around the Kabusa and Gwarinpa axis by operatives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Command Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the suspects include Ahmad Ibrahim, 23 years; Abubakar Sadiq, 18 years; Sanni Abdullahi, 24 years; Abubakar Sadiq, 18 years and Anas Ibrahim, 20 years.

“They were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command Anti-Narcotics Unit during a routine raid of black spots in these areas.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspects include 120 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and illicit drugs, such as diazepam tablets, tramadol tablets e.t.c.

“The suspects will be handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement noted.

