Schools resume amidst confusion in Enugu

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

Secondary school students in exit classes in parts of Enugu State returned to school on August 4 for revision and subsequent examination amidst conflicting directives.

Generally, public schools in the state had to contend with some students come no back from outside the state following government directives that teaching should not resume immediately.

Principals and staff of various schools visited by The AUTHORITY were still holding pre-resumption meetings to put adequate safety measures and other academic logistics in place before commencement of classes.

Some of the students who arrived their school premises were sent back home as the school authorities were not ready to receive the returning students.

At the Model Secondary School, Nsukka, students were seen in groups discussing their fate as classes were yet to kick off in line with the state government’s directives.

Mr. Obi Ezugworie, principal of the school, informed The AUTHORITY that they had been directed to get their schools ready for resumption of classes in line with the safety protocols of Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, the state government had decontaminated the school premises, while buckets for hand washing and sanitizers had been purchased and placed at strategic places to ensure personal hygiene and adherence to covid-19 protocol directives.

The students were directed to always wear face mask to their classes, while their teachers are to put on face shields and maintain physical and social distancing at all times.

At the St. Theresa’s College, Nsukka, Catholic Mission School, the story was different as the senior secondary class (SS3) had already resumed classes.

The principal, Rev. Fr. (Dr) Mellitus Ezikeanyi, said that in view of the short period before the commencement of WASCE and NECO exams, the college cannot afford to further waste time.

He said that in line with NCDC and state government guidelines for resumption of schools, the college was observing all the safety protocols.

Ezikeanyi pointed out that in view of the severity of covid-19, the college cannot afford to endanger the lives of the children entrusted to their care.

At the Federal Government Girls College, Lejja, students were seen coming back to school and checked in.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Rachel Orji, said the school was ready to commence lessons immediately, having put in place all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the returning children.

She said the state government had decontaminated the school, while the school authority has also fumigated the compound with pesticides, to ensure the students were protected from rodents and other insects.

Orji said returning students will have their temperature checked with infra-red thermometer system to ensure no returning student brought in the dreaded coronavirus to the school.