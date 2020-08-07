22.3 C
“Dont rest your oars despite the Covid-19 pandemic” -NCC task ICT reporters

By Angela Nkwocha

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has tasked Information Communication Technology Reporters not to relent efforts in ensuring effective and efficient reportage of the Commission’s mandate despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with ICT Reporters on Thursday
the Director Public Affairs of NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, expressed the commission’s willingness to partner with the reporters through their various media organization to reach a wider member of the public.

While commending them for their role in promoting NCC’s mandate in times past, he charged them not to rest their oars, especially at a time when the world is facing the Corona pandemic.

“We are seeking for areas where NCC can support journalist that covers the commission . We are readily open to innovative ideas that will make us have meaningful relationship with the media.

“I am mindful of your track record and output over the years, they are everywhere. We want to continue the cordial relationship, thereby improving the mutual interest of our stakeholders”.

The ICT reporters while congratulating the Adinde on his new appointment reinstated their unalloyed support to continue to work with NCC in delivering it’s mandate to the public.

They assured him that they will continue the good work, and give him the necessary support that will make his new assignment distinct, stressing that they are optimistic that NCC will aid improve the reportage of ICT news in Nigeria.

