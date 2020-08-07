Edo 2020: APC declines court service on Case by NRM

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Attempts by bailiffs of the Federal High Court, Abuja to serve the All Progressive Congress (APC) court service on behalf of its candidate in the Edo September, 2020 election, Pastor Ize -Iyamu has been rebuffed.

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) through their counsel Valentine Offia, had approached the Court to challenge the inclusion of Ize-Iyamu as the candidate of the APC in Edo State.

The NRM argued that the list of candidates of the APC for the Edo State gubernatorial election to be held on September 19, 2020 can only be received by INEC through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the APC.

The party further said that the list of candidates of the APC for the Edo State gubernatorial election to be held on September 19, 2020 jointly signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the APC was not received by INEC and as such INEC lacks powers to receive the list of candidates of APC for the Edo State gubernatorial election to be held on September 19, 2020 from the Governor of Yobe State.

It then approached the court to declare that the APC has no candidates for the Edo State gubernatorial election to beheld on September 19, 2020 by virtue of the non – submission of her list of candidates before the deadline on 29th June 2020.

The Party also seeks an Order voiding the decision of INEC to include APC, Ize-Iyamu and Gani Audu as candidates in the gubernatorial election pertaining to Edo State to be held on September 19, 2020 as well as an Order disqualifying the APC, Ize-Iyamu and Gani Audu as candidates in the gubernatorial election pertaining to Edo State to be held on September 19, 2020.

The court presided over by Justice A.R. Muhammed commenced at the Federal High Court (4), Abuja.

At the beginning of hearing on the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/743/2020 on Thursday, August 2020, lawyers to NRM, APC and INEC were in Court but Ize Iyamu, was conspicuously absent in Court. There was also no representative for Ize-Iyamu. The APC on Monday, August 3, 2020 declined to accept summons from bailiffs of the Federal High Court which summons was directed at Ize-Iyamu. The APC refusal to accept service on behalf of Iyamu throws doubt on his status as party’s gubernatorial candidate.

The NRM said it would seek an order for substituted service if by the next hearing date, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Ize-Iyamu is not served