EDO ELECTION: There will be Bloodbath -Primate Ayodele ￼

From John silas, Lagos

As the day of the gubernatorial election in Edo state gets closer, the tension in the atmosphere keeps on rising.

One of the spiritual stakeholder in the election, Primate Ayodele has once again revealed what God said to him about the forthcoming election.

He explained that He foresees bloodbath if care isn’t taken and that Politicians shouldn’t play with the lives of Nigerians in the election, maintaining that what is happening in Edo state is a serious case that calls for urgent attention of the federal government.

‘What is happening in Edo state is a serious matter, I foresee bloodbath if care isn’t the lives of Nigerians shouldn’t be played with. The federal government need to quickly intervene into this matter before it gets out of hand’.

Also, He adviced President Buhari to change his service chiefs or else God will get angry with his government.

‘It is end time for his service chiefs, if He doesn’t remove them, it will cause God to be angry with his government’

It is worthy of being noted that Primate Ayodele in 2020 warned President Buhari that his service chiefs should be changed because they have nothing to offer

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

