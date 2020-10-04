‌Resurgence of Biafra, Yoruba nation, other secession agitations, sign post of failed nation – Bishop Kukah

…Says Buhari’s anti-graft war a joke

…Warns Nigeria drifting towards total implosion

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, has described the resurgence of secession agitations from the various quarters of the country as a sign that the Nigeria has failed as a nation

Bishop Kukah, who warned that Nigeria is gradually drifting towards total implosion, blamed the President Muhammadu led APC administration of ruling a divided nation, through its full concentration on a particular section of the country, as against the generality of the nation

The Catholic Bishop, who spoke while commenting on the 60th independence anniversary celebration of Nigeria, regretted that he had never seen Nigerians so frustrated as in the last few years, adding that the challenges facing the country today are due to the failure of the political class to unite the nation and tackle corruption sincerely

The Bishop said: “Well, every Independence Day brings a sense of foreboding for Nigeria and Nigerians. You look everywhere for a sign of something to smile about, something to hope for, something to find encouraging, and something to cling to and you are looking for a needle in a haystack.

“The frustrations mounts, the criminal political and bureaucratic classes get more daring in their exploits, stealing the country blind and leaving an entire nation bleeding.

“We had a joke called fighting corruption and we even set up a Commission. But guess what, from its inception to date, not one of its Chairmen has finished his or her term. The last Acting-Chairman whom the Presidency has continued to build a moral world around is now facing massive corruption charges. A case of what happens when the hunter becomes the hunted.

“So, this is where we are. Nigerian conflict is a Molotov cocktail of anger, frustration, religious extremism, toxic politics, corruption, and deep rot.”

He blamed the nation’s leadership for the current threats to Nigeria’s unity, stressing that the mounting agitation for Nigeria to break into several countries was an expression of the frustration of the youths.

According to him, “Before Biafra, there were Odua’ Peoples’ Congress and the Niger Delta Militants, all before Boko Haram and the Islamists.

“So, Biafra is a consequence of the corruption of the Nigerian state. These secessionist groups are expressions of the frustrations that face their generation. They are not the problems and they are not the ones on the dock: The accused is the Nigerian state!”

“Politicians were meant to build bridges, but they only build bridges to steal votes or the commonwealth.

“If the political elites are not prepared to do their job, they make it easy for violence to continue and the persistence of violence knocks on the door of those who control the stock exchange of violence-the military! And we do not need that because they have often been worse than the diseases they have come to cure

“You cannot be a leader merely because of your population. Population helps, but if you are stealing from your people and making them poor, then you become a liability to everyone. When Nigeria is ready to lead, everyone will know,” Kukah said