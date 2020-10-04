22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

News

Diri appoints Advisers, confirms Alabrah as substantive CPS

From Amos Okioma, Yenegoa

Bayelsa State Governor,Senator Douye Diri, at the Weekend approved the appointments of honorary Special Advisers, Technical Advisers and Special Advisers, respectively.

A statement from the his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah has it that the Governor has appointed Arch.Harcourt Adukeh,the CEO/MD,Mega Star Nig.ltd as honorary Special Adviser on Urban renewal.

According to the statement others appointed in similar capacity with Adukeh are, former Acting Director-General of the Department of State Services,DSS, Mr Mathew Seiyefa, honorary special Adviser on security and Chief Joshua Fumudoh,as honorary Special Adviser on Izon national affairs.

Also to serve as honorary special advisers are, Rev.David Zilly Aggrey,Religion (1) while Archbishop Winning Willy Bunting is to serve as honorary Special Adviser on Religion (2).

The statement also quoted Governor Diri to have appointed Mr Boma Spero-Jack, Mr Dennis Sami, a Bayelsan born publisher of Nigerian Pilot Newspaper, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown and pastor S.S John Peters as Technical Advisers.

While those appointed as Special Advisers are, Rev. Godspower Asingba, Hon. Victor Sam-Ateki,Mr. Akpoebi Agberebi and Felix Awaoikiega.

In same vein, Governor Diri has approved the appointments of Dr. Tonkiri Ayakeme,Mr. Godspower Keku, Barr. Jackson Suokiri, Barr. Eunice Akene and Hon. Frank Otele as Special Advisers.

Others are,Mr. Michael Evure,Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, Mr. Richard Ibegu, Dr. Jonathan Obuebite,Chief Walter Benwari and Hon. Belemote Watson.

The Governor’s spokesman said Governor Diri also has appointed Chief Oyeinfie Jonjon, Josephine Akande, Obriki Sylbriks,Mr. Perry George, Mr. Adolphus Forcados and Mr. Morris Joshua as Special Advisers.

Also announced as Special Advisers are,Hon. Perekiye Buruboyefe,Mr. Famous Daunemigha, Zikenah Opigo and Hon. Barnabas Edure.

Mr Daniel Alabrah who has held sway as the Governor’s Acting Chief Press Secretary for seven months was former Deputy Editor with Sun newspaper and Head Media with Presidential Amnesty Program and Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the immediate past governor, Seriake Dickson was also confirmed as substantive Press Secretary.

The press statement from the Chief Press Secretary to Governor says the appointees will be sworn in on a later date.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Zoonotic diseases threaten global health, economies – Aminu-Kano

Editor

Reps Committee grills: UniJos lecturers urges NASS committee to retrace steps, investigate all Federal Varsities

Editor

NHRC commends govt on COVID-19, cautions against impunity by law enforcement agents

Editor

More criminals surrender to the military in the North

Editor

China media group tech event

Editor

COVID-19: Kebbi FMC bars relatives from visiting patients

Editor

Madagascar COVID organics can’t treat COVID-19, says NIPRD DG

Editor

WACOL, others seek end to police brutality against women

Editor

Ganduje‘ll sustain free, compulsory basic education Policy- Commissioner

Editor

COVID-19: JAMB lifts suspension on pre-2020 services for candidates

Editor

Emir of Borgu condole with Buhari on demise of Kyari

Editor

‘My parents death divinely ordained to facilitate freedom of black race’ – Nnamdi Kanu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More