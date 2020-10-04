Diri appoints Advisers, confirms Alabrah as substantive CPS

From Amos Okioma, Yenegoa

Bayelsa State Governor,Senator Douye Diri, at the Weekend approved the appointments of honorary Special Advisers, Technical Advisers and Special Advisers, respectively.

A statement from the his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah has it that the Governor has appointed Arch.Harcourt Adukeh,the CEO/MD,Mega Star Nig.ltd as honorary Special Adviser on Urban renewal.

According to the statement others appointed in similar capacity with Adukeh are, former Acting Director-General of the Department of State Services,DSS, Mr Mathew Seiyefa, honorary special Adviser on security and Chief Joshua Fumudoh,as honorary Special Adviser on Izon national affairs.

Also to serve as honorary special advisers are, Rev.David Zilly Aggrey,Religion (1) while Archbishop Winning Willy Bunting is to serve as honorary Special Adviser on Religion (2).

The statement also quoted Governor Diri to have appointed Mr Boma Spero-Jack, Mr Dennis Sami, a Bayelsan born publisher of Nigerian Pilot Newspaper, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown and pastor S.S John Peters as Technical Advisers.

While those appointed as Special Advisers are, Rev. Godspower Asingba, Hon. Victor Sam-Ateki,Mr. Akpoebi Agberebi and Felix Awaoikiega.

In same vein, Governor Diri has approved the appointments of Dr. Tonkiri Ayakeme,Mr. Godspower Keku, Barr. Jackson Suokiri, Barr. Eunice Akene and Hon. Frank Otele as Special Advisers.

Others are,Mr. Michael Evure,Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, Mr. Richard Ibegu, Dr. Jonathan Obuebite,Chief Walter Benwari and Hon. Belemote Watson.

The Governor’s spokesman said Governor Diri also has appointed Chief Oyeinfie Jonjon, Josephine Akande, Obriki Sylbriks,Mr. Perry George, Mr. Adolphus Forcados and Mr. Morris Joshua as Special Advisers.

Also announced as Special Advisers are,Hon. Perekiye Buruboyefe,Mr. Famous Daunemigha, Zikenah Opigo and Hon. Barnabas Edure.

Mr Daniel Alabrah who has held sway as the Governor’s Acting Chief Press Secretary for seven months was former Deputy Editor with Sun newspaper and Head Media with Presidential Amnesty Program and Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the immediate past governor, Seriake Dickson was also confirmed as substantive Press Secretary.

The press statement from the Chief Press Secretary to Governor says the appointees will be sworn in on a later date.