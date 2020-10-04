22 C
Fashola, Etsu Nupe meet on road projects in Niger

By Daniel Tyokua

The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola and Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar have come to terms on the on-going road projects in Niger state.

During a visit to the minister by the monarch in Abuja, Fashola told Abubakar that the Federal Government is keen on infrastructural development in the state considering the economic activities and its strategic North- South connectivity.

The government had for some time now embarked on dualization and construction of Bida Nupeko, Sachi and Patigi road, Mokwa bypass to ease gridlock in within the township.

Others include the dilapidated Lambata, Lapai, Agaie, Bida roads which link between the North Central, South West and the country at large.

In a statement from the ministry’s Director of Press, Boade Akinola, Fashola said there are fifteen projects in Niger state inclusive of construction and rehabilitation of road and bridge projects, pointing out that most of the roads that pass through the states are A1 roads.

He promised to hasten works on the projects, “We are mindful of the importance role Niger state has to play in national development and Mr. President is determined to continue to invest in infrastructure development like roads and bridges across the country.” he said.

On the significance of Niger to the nation, the Minister stated that amongst the nine areas of commitment of the Buhari led administration as announced during the recent Presidential retreat in Abuja, fuel supply and power supply were strategic areas related to the state.

However the Chairman, Niger state Council of traditional rulers and the Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, said Federal Government has done them proud for initiating the on-going notable road projects.

He urged the Federal Government to complete all the awarded projects in the state, the traditional ruler appealed to the government to fast track work on all the road projects.

