22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Education

Ikpeazu approves N400m bailout for Abia Varsity

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved a N400 million bailout for the management of Abia State University, Uturu, for the payment of staff salary and other pressing financial needs.

According to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, Gov. Ikpeazu decided to come to the rescue of the institution after a meeting with the management and union leaders in Umuahia.

The statement read in part:”Following strong representations from the Management and Staff of the Abia State University to the State Government for some form of financial assistance in the wake of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Abia State and Visitor to the University, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the structuring of bailout funds in the sum of Four Hundred Million Naira for the University.

“This bailout fund is expected to be applied by the University Management to meet basic financial obligations including but not limited to the payments of salaries of workers in the University.

“In granting this approval, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is mindful of the fact that the Abia State University has remained a strong model in resources management and maintenance of academic stability.”

According to the statement, details of the structure of the bailout will be worked out between the officials of the State Government and the University Management Team.

“The Governor believes that this line of support, which is unprecedented in the history of the Institution, will provide the needed impetus for the University to jump-start academic activities and continue to sustain her position in the nation’s academic environment,” it concluded.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Inside UBEC multi-billion naira intervention programmes

Editor

FG locates new education colleges in Isu, Jama’are, 4 others

Editor

Nigerians await TETFund’s report on probe of projects

Editor

Nasarawa to train primary school teachers

Editor

JAMB holds policy meeting 16 June, hints at 2020 admission cut-off marks

Editor

US Chartered Institute Honours Two BUK Schorlars

Editor

E-learning: NMC seeks special funding for tertiary institutions

Editor

Rivers extends registration for BECE candidates

Editor

Payment of withheld salaries won’t end strike – ASUU tells FG

Editor

No new date yet for 2020 WASSCE, says FG By Felix Khanoba

Editor

Lateness: Candidates miss JAMB exam as Perm Sec lauds 2020 UTME

Editor

FG to subject panel’s report on UNILAG’s crisis to thorough scrutiny

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More