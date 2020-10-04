Journalist turned civil defence officer, Aso, buries mother

Former senior journalist, Aso Okereke, on October 20 , buried his late mother, Lolo Mrs Veronica Nnenna Aso Nwachukwu, aged 72 years. Aso practiced at the Federal Capital Territory before he joined the services of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A statement he signed and made available to The Authority states: ‘’ The burial ceremony of late Lolo Mrs Veronica Nnenna Aso Nwachukwu, aged 72 years will hold on 2nd October, 2020. According to a release from the family signed by Mr Aso Okereke, the funeral service which is to be conducted by the Abia State District of the Apostolic Faith Church, will take place at the Ndiagho Autonomous Community Square, Ozuitem in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State by 10.00 o’clock in the morning.

Mr Aso further stated that the funeral program will be preceded by a Service of songs by 5.00 pm on Thursday, 1st October, 2020. The release added that the program will be rounded up with an Outing/ Thanksgiving Service at the Church branch in Ogboko Ozuitem on Sunday October 4th at 9am.

Late Lolo Veronica Aso Nwachukwu is survived by five children and other relations, among whom is Mr Aso Okereke, the former Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).