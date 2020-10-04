22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

News

Journalist turned civil defence officer, Aso, buries mother

Former senior journalist, Aso Okereke, on October 20 , buried his late mother, Lolo Mrs Veronica Nnenna Aso Nwachukwu, aged 72 years. Aso practiced at the Federal Capital Territory before he joined the services of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
A statement he signed and made available to The Authority states: ‘’ The burial ceremony of late Lolo Mrs Veronica Nnenna Aso Nwachukwu, aged 72 years will hold on 2nd October, 2020. According to a release from the family signed by Mr Aso Okereke, the funeral service which is to be conducted by the Abia State District of the Apostolic Faith Church, will take place at the Ndiagho Autonomous Community Square, Ozuitem in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State by 10.00 o’clock in the morning.

Mr Aso further stated that the funeral program will be preceded by a Service of songs by 5.00 pm on Thursday, 1st October, 2020. The release added that the program will be rounded up with an Outing/ Thanksgiving Service at the Church branch in Ogboko Ozuitem on Sunday October 4th at 9am.

Late Lolo Veronica Aso Nwachukwu is survived by five children and other relations, among whom is Mr Aso Okereke, the former Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NCPC chair commends Bauchi gov on peace, unity

Editor

Independence: CBCN asks Nigerians to keep hope, focus on unifying factors

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Ondo Guber: Dogara chairs PDP screening committee

Editor

EFCC solicits Navy support in prosecuting oil theft cases

Editor

Operation Hadarin Daji kills several bandits in Zamfara forest

Editor

Nigerian Army, Security Affairs to engage social media influencers in Akure

Editor

NYSC gives 2000 Borno IDPs free medical services

Editor

Buhari commissions 2 Ecological Fund Office projects in Bwari

Editor

FG votes N2.2bn for Lagos Airport runway extension

Editor

1 soldier, 22 Boko Haram members killed in different military operations in North-East

Editor

COVID-19: Family of deceased provost demands independent test

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More