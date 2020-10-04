22 C
Nigerian Airforce warns against recruitment fraudsters

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has warned the public against a fake list of ‘special’ candidates for the 2020 NAF Recruitment Screening Exercise, being circulated on Social Media.

NAF in a press release urged the general public to disregard the said list, as it is a product of fraudsters and mischief makers.

The press release from the Director of Public Relations & Information Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola informed the public that the authentic list of selected candidates for the 2020 NAF Recruitment Screening Exercise was published on the NAF official website at www.airforce.mil.ng as well as on NAF official Social Media handles on 18 September 2020; and remains available for verification.

He said that shortlisted candidates are already undergoing screening at the NAF Base, Mando-Kaduna.

“The list of those who emerge successful after the exercise will be similarly published on the NAF website as well as on NAF social media handles, in addition to publication in some national dailies.

“The public is also reminded that the entire NAF recruitment process is completely FREE OF CHARGE and is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner. You are please advised against joining any WhatsApp, Facebook or other Social Media groups so as to avoid being misled or defrauded.

“Should there be any case of fraud or request for any form of payment by anyone, applicants are advised to immediately report such to the nearest NAF Unit, Nigerian Police Station or any other security agency. Complaints could also be lodged by calling any of the following numbers: 09064432351, 09055840142, 08053440802 (available Monday – Friday between 8:30AM and 5:30PM) or by sending an email to careers@airforce.mil.ng.

