Ogun generator repairer, Lagos teacher nabbed for defiling minors

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old generator repairer, Julius Afuape, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect, who lives in the same neighborhood in Ayetoro with the victim’s aunt, reportedly sneaked into their apartment and defiled her.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report by the victim’s aunt who reported the incident at the Ayetoro Divisional Headquarters.

The PPRO said the victim’s aunt complained that she returned from work on September 30, 2020 at 3:45pm only to discover that her niece had been sexually abused by the suspect.

Oyeyemi added, “The victim explained that she was alone in the house when the suspect came around 1:30 pm and claimed that he was sent by her aunt to service a generator.

“It was on that excuse that he was allowed to gain entrance into the apartment. But on getting inside, he forcefully dragged the victim into her aunt’s bedroom where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect took to his heels immediately after the incident consequent upon which the DPO, Ayetoro Division, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh, directed detectives to go after him and bring him to justice.”

Oyeyemi said the suspect was apprehended three days after the incident at his hideout and made a confessional statement.

“The victim was taken to the general hospital where it was medically confirmed that the victim’s virginity had been broken,” he said, adding that the state CP, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Meanwhile, a teacher at a private primary school in the Ago Okota area of Lagos, Moses Fabusola, has been arrested by the police for alleged defilement of his seven-year-old pupil.

Fabusola, who is said to also be the girl’s lesson teacher, reportedly molested her in February 2020 by inserting his finger into her private parts.

The girl was said to have reported an infection sometime in June which made her mum to be curious.

After questioning, the girl was said to have opened up on the act to her mum, who reported it at the Ago Palace Way Police Station.

It was gathered that attempts by the police to apprehend the suspect proved futile until recently when the school resumed.

“A case of defilement perpetrated by the class and lesson teacher of the girl was reported at the station. The teacher allegedly molested the child in February before schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“She had an infection in the private parts which aroused her mum’s suspicion. After much pestering, she told her mother that her teacher inserted his hand into her private parts. The police launched a manhunt for the teacher. He was eventually arrested last week,” a source said.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the alleged defilement and the teacher’s arrest, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

He said, “A case of defilement was reported by the mother of the girl against Moses Fabusola, who is a teacher at a private school in Ago Okota. He was alleged to have defiled the seven-year-old girl who is his pupil.

“The case has been transferred to SCIID Panti on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu. The command will not relent on its efforts to rid the state of indecency, crimes and social vices.”