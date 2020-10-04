Private schools proprietors back Nasarawa Gov’t review of academic calendar

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Proprietors of private schools in Nasarawa state have thrown their weight in support of the state government initiative for the review of academic calendar.

The chairman , Nasarawa state chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools( NAPPS) Honourable Boniface Iornumbe and his executive council members showered encomium to the state government ,led administration of Engineer Abdullahi Sule’ for approving the reopening of all academic activities in both private and public schools in the state.

Boniface in continuation of their appreciation and willingness to abide by the government directive, thank the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Mrs. Fatu Jimaita Sabo for her tireless efforts in ensuring all academic institutions across the state are safe for reopening.

“We also commend our teaming members who despite the hard challenges of COVID- 19 were up and doing to ensure the pandemic is defeated,” he added.

The NAPPS chairman therein instructed all its members across the State to use the next one week to do all necessary cleanings and ensure diligent compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the day to day administration of their schools.

The AUTHORITY reports that after satisfactory preparations for the re-opening of schools in Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, gave a matching order for re-opening of all public and private primary and secondary schools in the State.

The directive of the governor goes with a meticulous review in the academic calendar in the following order, that boarding students, should resumed on Sunday, 4th October, while the day students returned to school on Monday, 5th October 2020.

The governor’s directives were contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Sunday, from the office of the state commissioner, Ministry of Education, Hajia Fatu Jamaita Sabo.

The statement reads in parts, In view of this development, the reviewed academic calendar for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions is now as follows, 3rd Term 2019/2020 academic session: (Monday, 5th October to Friday, 18th December, 2020).

As the 1st Term for 2020/2021 academic session, shall be commencing on Sunday, 3rd January, 2021 to Friday, 19th March, 2021, while 2nd Term 2020/2021 academic session, is slated for Sunday, 28th March 2021 to Friday, 4th June, 2021.

In the same vein, 3rd Term 2020/2021 academic session, Sunday, 13th June, 2021 to Friday, 27th August, 2021.

The statement continues that ” By implication, the 1st Term of the 2021/2022 academic session will commence on Sunday, 12rh September, 2021 and end on Friday, 17th December, 2021.