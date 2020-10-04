Ten political parties in Ondo to adopt consensus Guber candidate

By Cyriacus Nnaji

Arrangements are on top gear as 10 registered political parties in Ondo State are set to adopt a consensus gubernatorial candidate for the October 10 election.

Under the auspices of Conference of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Registered Political Parties (CIRPP) the parties stated that the best of the candidates would be adopted.

Chairman and secretary of the CIRPP, Hon. Olugbemi Ogunbameru and Comrade Israel O. Ayeni in a statement in Akure said that “the parties have agreed to work together and will announce a consensus candidate that we will work with to win the Ondo State governorship election

Included in the consensus agreement are Accord party, African Democratic Congress, ADC, All People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), and Labour Party (LP).

According to reports, leaders of the party that have agreed to the agreement include Hon. Olugbemi Ogunbameru (SDP), Comrade Israel O. Ayeni (AAC), Ajibola Falaiye (Accord), Hon. Olaoluwa Adesanya (APP), Hon. Chief Mrs. Tokunbo Adetoro (ADC), Prince Niran Toyin (APGA), Elder Felix Funso. Oloro (APM), Pastor Olagookun Peter (NNPP), Hon. Funmilayo J. Ataunoko (NRM), and Hon. Amos Olu Agunloye (LP) Ogunbameru clear the air that group was yet to adopt any of the candidates as been speculated. He advised the people of the state to ignore such report.

For him The CIRPP will, however, make its position known as to who to support and work for within the next 72 hours. “The sole objective of this body is to seek, propagate credibility and ensure good governance is exhibited in the Sunshine State for the betterment of our Democracy without political sentiment. “This, in turn, shall enable all Citizens and residents of Ondo State have a full benefit of the dividend of democracy and its like.

Ogunbameru added that “It is our priority to ensure that the people of Ondo State will be guided to vote for the right person. According to him” It is our joy that a compassionate person wins in the forthcoming election.