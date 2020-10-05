2023: Foreign Affairs minister, Onyeama, launches “Kwusike Foundation”

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

The minister of Foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has explained that his pet project ‘Kwusike Foundation’ is established to impact on the welfare and health care of the downtrodden in Enugu state scholarship schemes for intelligent youths with poor background and initiating projects that will uplift lots of people from abject poverty.

Onyeama made the clarification while speaking at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress(APC),Enugu state chapter, which he hosted at the Dome event center Enugu, last Sunday.

He denied what he described as misconceptions at several quarters that he is using the foundation to usurp the powers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, stressing that he does not intend to do so.

He expressed optimism that ‘Kwusike Foundation’ will continue to render humanitarian services to the needy, even when he is out of office.