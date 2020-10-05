Arik Air to resume Enugu flights Tuesday

From Pearl Ngwama, Lagos

Arik Air has announced its resumption of services from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu effective October 6, 2020.

It said flights between Lagos and Enugu will operate thrice weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the first instance.

Arik Air suspended flights to Enugu last year when the Federal Government closed the airport for reconstruction. Passengers, according to the airline had been yearning for its return to Enugu route following the reopening of the airport for commercial flights earlier in September.

The Airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said the carrier is happy to be back in Enugu.

“We are delighted to return services to Enugu having missed our esteemed customers in and around the Coal City. We are pleased to be back to offer exceptional travel experience to our highly esteemed customers who will be elated with our on- time departures,” he said.