Man, 26, dies in Ebonyi fire incident as family begs for financial assistance

From Angela Nwaeze, Abakaliki

12-year-old Johnson Aluma, is currently battling between life and death at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, AE-FUTHA, following a fire incident which gutted their apartment on September 6, 2020.

He is from Amuzu village, Igbeagu community in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State, while the incident happened at Ukwuakparata, close to Central Police Station, Onuebonyi, Ebonyi state.

Johnson’s uncle, Uche Aluma died early hours of Saturday October 3, 2020, after sustaining a 26% full thickness 3rd degree burns during the incident.

Johnson as gathered was staying with his late uncle because of the financial condition of his poor mother who is feeding from hand to mouth alongside his other siblings.

When our correspondent visited the burns unit of AE-FUTHA, Johnson was seen lying on his stomach, with his face covered with handkerchief to protect him from flies perching close to his hospital bed.

One of the nurses simply identified as Bekee who was attending to the 12 year old, in an interview called on government, NGOs, groups and other good spirited individuals to come to the aid of the victim to save his life.

“We seriously need help. The family is tired of taking care of him because of the the financial involvement. The mother even suggested that we discharge him since there is no more money to pay for his treatment. But unfortunately, this boy’s situation is very bad; he is battling between life and death. We are trying very hard to save him since the uncle is already dead.

“The wounds need to be dressed, it was last dressed five days ago that is why you see these flies perching around his face. The burns on the lower limbs are healing, where we are having problem is the upper limb. There is no money to pay for the dressing which costs about N5, 000 each section but the only person catering for the boy is his mother, we have not seen his father since they were hospitalized.

“The woman has given up on him, but we can’t discharge this boy, we need to save him that is why I’m calling on everyone to please help save him. Any money that will be raised would be used to care for him, and we will keep record of anything spent so as to ensure that the money is used judiciously. Our primary goal is to save Johnson’s life,” she stated.

However, a good Samaritan who visited the hospital paid for the dressing to be done on Sunday, while the hospital awaits more financial assistance.

It was gathered that the fire erupted in Uche’s apartment when he was working on his generator at the bathroom with his nephew, Johnson assisting him.

Late Uche’s wife who wanted to prepare their little babies food went to the kitchen and lit their cooking gas, and the fire caught late Uche and little Johnson at the bathroom where they were fixing the generator.

The woman sustained fire burns on her leg, but it wasn’t severe.

The deceased was a vehicle mechanic and his shop is located off Nwokpor Street, Abakaliki, and according his customers he was good at his job.

For assistance, please contact this number 08062960569, nurse Bekee