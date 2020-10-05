22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Business

Minister orders recall of 10 suspended NDDC staff

The Minister of Niger Delta Alfairs, Sen. Godswill Akpablo has directed the immediate recall of all staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) sent on compulsory leave, in April 2020.

Akpabio gave the directive when he received the Interim Report of the committee set up in September to look into some prevailing staff mattrers in the Commission in Abuja.

A statement by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Patricia Deworitse recalled that Sen. Akpabio who had expressed concerns about the agitation within the rank and files in the Commission had set up the Committee to look into circumstances that led to the compulsory leave of some management staff, promotion, appointment and disciplinary exercises carried out in this regard.

The statement added that the committee, which was guided by the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Financial Regulations, the Act Setting up the NDDC, Condition of Service and
other Extant Guidelines and Re

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

DPR threatens clamp down on illegal gas seller in Anambra

Editor

2020: SEC prioritizes derivatives trading market development

Editor

Senate President brands illegal miners criminals

Editor

It’s possible to break the working poverty vicious circle

Editor

Lafarge appoints El Dokani MD as Puchercos retires

Editor

Farmers chide Agric Ministry over N13bn Pest Control Fund

Editor

NLNG signs contracts with SCD JV Consortium for $12bn Train-7 project construction

Editor

SEC Capital Market Institute set to expand operations

Editor

Currency in circulation fell to N2.39trn In August – CBN

Editor

Tackling Ponzi Scheme challenge, the Kano example

Editor

14-day vessel quarantine will worsen port congestion, NPA warns

Editor

Why FIRS failed to meet tax target – Nami

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More