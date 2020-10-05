Minister orders recall of 10 suspended NDDC staff

The Minister of Niger Delta Alfairs, Sen. Godswill Akpablo has directed the immediate recall of all staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) sent on compulsory leave, in April 2020.

Akpabio gave the directive when he received the Interim Report of the committee set up in September to look into some prevailing staff mattrers in the Commission in Abuja.

A statement by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Patricia Deworitse recalled that Sen. Akpabio who had expressed concerns about the agitation within the rank and files in the Commission had set up the Committee to look into circumstances that led to the compulsory leave of some management staff, promotion, appointment and disciplinary exercises carried out in this regard.

The statement added that the committee, which was guided by the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Financial Regulations, the Act Setting up the NDDC, Condition of Service and

other Extant Guidelines and Re