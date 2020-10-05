22 C
NYSC yet to commence orientation for Batch A

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The National youth Service Corp (NYSC) has disclosed that it was yet to commence orientation courses for its batch A Stream 2 as widely reported on social media

The NYSC Management in a statement issued at the weekend by it Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, called on the public to ignore such reports,as the Corps was still consulting with the Presidential task Force (PTF) on COVID 19.

According to the statement, “Management hereby conveys that the news release is fake. Prospective Corps Members and the public are therefore enjoined to kindly disregard the news in its entirety.

“Management has been working with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in order to ensure the reopening of NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide, which the PTF had earlier tied to the resumption of educational institutions in the country.

“It is imperative to state that the Scheme has ensured that all the COVID-19 safety protocols incidental to safe hosting of Orientation programmes are in place in all its 37 Orientation Camps.

“While the NYSC sincerely appreciates the patience so far shown by the PCMs who have waited for over six months to be called-up for participation in the Scheme, it equally empathises with them over the unanticipated disruption of their programmes, resulting from COVID-19 pandemic

It noted however that the Corps is highly optimistic that the Federal Government, through the PTF will soon give approval for the full resumption of camping.

