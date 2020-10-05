Why Police-SARS was banned -FG

*Praises CSOs for speaking up against injustices

The Federal Government said it banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of the Nigeria Police Force from routine patrol because some of its operatives abuse human rights and commended civil society organisations (CSOs) for raising their voices against such brutality and human rights violations by security agencies.

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo made the commendation while speaking with State House reporters on the ban by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu on Sunday.

Vice President Osinbajo equally applauded the IGP for the ban which affected other Tactical Squads of the Nigeria Police Force.

Professor Osinbajo described the routine attacks on young people as infuriating and condemned the actions of some officers he called bad “eggs of the Force”, urging the police to stick to their mandates.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, had earlier on Sunday banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.

In addition, no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti.

The latest ban followed recent #EndSARS campaign by CSOs and prominent Nigerians against the activities of FSARS. It is not the first. A previous one last year led to the formation of a presidential panel to review the activities of that unit of the police.

President Buhari had last year ordered the implementation of the report of the panel. However, nothing seems to have changed since then until the Sunday directive.

This is even as two operatives of the FSARS and their civilian accomplice operating in Lagos State have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, for acts of professional misconduct including extortion and intimidation of innocent citizens.

The affected officers include: Sale James, Monday Uchiola and Okechukwu Ogbonna.

Their operational vehicle has also been impounded and disciplinary procedure has already commenced against the defaulters.

According to a statement signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the FSARS officers and other tactical squads must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear.

The IGP’s directives, the statement said, “come against the backdrop of findings by the leadership of the Force that a few personnel of the Tactical Squads hide under these guise to perpetrate all forms of illegality, contrary to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement establishing the squads.

“Specifically, the IGP has warned the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. They are to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises.

“The IGP notes that the FSARS and other Police Tactical Squads remain a critical component of the Force in confronting prevailing and emerging violent crimes in the country.”

IGP Adamu, however, “condemns every act of unprofessionalism, abuse of human rights and high-handedness by some personnel of the Squads.”

He has, therefore, ordered the X-Squad and the Monitoring Unit to embark on immediate and massive nationwide monitoring of activities of Tactical Squads and other police officers on the road.

They are to ensure prompt arrest, investigation and prosecution of all erring police officers who violate these directives and other extant regulations of the Force.

The IGP has equally warned that henceforth, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands and the FCT as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, will be held liable for any misconduct within their Area of Responsibility (AOR).

He, therefore, charged them to ensure effective supervision and mentoring of the personnel of the Tactical Squads under their jurisdiction.

The IGP has therefore, reaffirmed his commitment to bequeathing to Nigerians, what he described as a reformed Police Force that is accountable, responsible and ever ready to defend and uphold the rights of the citizens while discharging its duties of keeping the people safe and secure.

He enjoined the citizens not to allow the misconduct by a few personnel of the Force to negatively impact on their belief, confidence and trust in the Police.

SARS: Ban should not be rhetorics – Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, has reacted to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu’s ban on Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, F-SARS.

Adeyanju said the ban should not be rhetorics but permanent.

In a tweet, the activist stressed that SARS operatives should not be seen on the roads again.

“We don’t want to see SARS on Nigerian roads again after few weeks. This ban should be permanent. #EndSARS.

“Don’t let this ban be rhetorics as usual. The suffering and injustice must end. #EndSARS,” he tweeted.

Press releases without action – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has reacted to the ban of the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS by the police hierarchy.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Abubakar Adamu, in a press release on Sunday banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) from patrols and stop-search duties with immediate effect, following alleged killings and harassment of youths.

He ordered that no personnel, henceforth, has right to stop and search citizen’s mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices without warrant.

However, Ebuka, reacting, hoped that the press release comes with actions and not like previous ones.

The official host of BBNaija on his Twitter page wrote: “Press releases without any action are way too common. We’ve been here before. #EndSARS

“Better not be like the constant ban on roadblocks that keep resurfacing.”

This is not the first time there would be a review of SARS in the country.

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in August 2018, as the Acting President, ordered the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul SARS management and activities.

End SARS: Yemi Alade, other Nigerian celebrities cry to Buhari govt

Some Nigerian celebrities have called for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over their recent activities in the country.

SARS has been allegedly harassing and killing Nigerians.

Their actions have led to a general outcry by Nigerians that SARS should be banned.

Small Doctor, joining the call for SARS to be banned complained why Nigerian youths have to live in fear of police every day.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “This is getting worse every day, promising lives of youths been cut short.

“Why should we be living in fear? Why should we be scared to move freely?

“Why must our peers return home and the first question we ask is “POLICE DEY ROAD” ?



“YOU SEE POLICE”? WHY ?#EndSARS.

The likes of Yemi Alade, Fireboy and Tony Umez also joined the call for end to harassment by SARS.

Alade on her Twitter page wrote: “EndSars brutality.

@TonyUmez “The gruesome harassment of the men called SARS has to end #EndSarsNow #EndSARS

@ Fireboy, “This country, can’t believe we’re back to this again. The Nigerian Police needs a complete reform, and the SARS program should be scrapped. Innocent Nigerian lives lost every day, it makes no sense.

“The silence of the government on this issue tells us all we need to know. It’s a sad reality. We’re alone.

We must not wait until kids of rich, powerful are killed – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over their recent activities in the country.

SARS has been allegedly harassing and killing Nigerians.

Their actions have led to a general outcry by Nigerians that SARS should be banned.

Omokri, joining the call for SARS to be banned, urging Nigerians not to wait until kids of the rich and powerful are killed.

“I condemn the brutality of my people, by the Special Anti Robbery Squads of @PoliceNG,” Omokri wrote on Twitter handle on Sunday.

“We must not wait until the kids of the rich and powerful are killed.

“Going forward, irrespective of what any government linked handle tweets, until they resolve this, respond only with #EndSARS.”

SARS: Govt does not care about lives of Nigerians – Femi Kuti

Nigeria’s Afro-beat legend, Femi Kuti, has condemned the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

SARS has been allegedly harassing and killing Nigerians.

Their actions have led to a general outcry by Nigerians that SARS should be banned.

Femi Kuti has also called for an overhauling of SARS on his Twitter page, querying the government for keeping mute about the death of innocent Nigerians.

According to him, the government is nonchalant because their families are safe from SARS harassment.

His tweet read: “How many more innocent people must SARS/the police kill before urgent steps are taken to completely overhaul and reform the entire police force?

“Obviously, government and their families are safe, and that is why they are nonchalant and indifferent.”

SARS oppressing Nigerians daily – Atiku blasts Police

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has condemned the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The unit of the Police has been allegedly harassing and killing Nigerians.

The Turaki Adamawa reacted angrily via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“@PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.

“Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated.

“I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people, and I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.

“It is expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations”, Atiku tweeted.

SARS: Saraki advises Buhari on how to handle police brutality

Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, on Saturday, urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to immediately put a stop to the harassment of Nigerians by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Saraki also urged the federal government to restructure the unit for better protection of Nigerians.

He said this in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle.

“The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening.

“A situation where the officers of @PoliceNG become a threat to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect is condemnable and unacceptable.

“I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people.”

‘End SARS’ is a coordinated cyber campaign – Buhari’s aide

Amidst the nationwide outcry against operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Laureta Onochie has defended the dreaded police unit.

On social media, Nigerians are speaking against the unit following recent shooting of an unarmed civilian in Delta State.

The “ENDSARS hashtag” is trending on twitter and other social media platforms.

Lauretta, in a tweet on Sunday, said, “We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness.”

“I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with d public, same way we have unprofessionalism in d Army, Mainstream Police, Customs, Civil Service, Public Service, traders, Lawyers, Doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors, etc.

“But what is going on now, is a COORDINATED ATTACK BY CYBER CRIMINALS joined by UNSUSPECTING INNOCENT CITIZENS.

“This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. Thats what patriotism is about.

NO SENTIMENTS.”

This position is quite contradictory to the position of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Sunday Dare who has been condemning SARS in the past 48hours.

She restricted comments on the post, allowing only people she follows or handles she mentioned in the post.