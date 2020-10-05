Woman kills her two children to settle scores with hubby for marrying second wife

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Gwale Local Government area of Kano State has been thrown into panic and mourning as a housewife, Hauwa, allegedly killed two of her children because her husband,Ibrahim Haruna Aminu, married a second wife. Hauwa took to her heels after killing her two children — Yusuf (5), Zahra’u (3), and injuring her 10-year-old niece, who was living with them. According to Aminu’s brother, Sadiq Haruna Aminu, Hauwa has become sorrowful and jealous ever since her husband married another wife about two months ago.

“The incident happened when my brother was away and in his new wife’s place. His eldest wife, Hauwa called him on phone this morning that all was not well in their house, only for him to return to the house and meet the lifeless bodies of their children in the pool of blood.She carried out the atrocities and ran away from the house. “She beat the children and used knife to cut them. Her sister’s daughter — 10-year-old, who was living with them was another victim, but she survived with cuts on her hand and she is the witness when the incident happened. “We don’t know her whereabouts at the moment because we spoke with security operatives. We learnt she went to her parent’s house,” he narrated.

According to police authorities, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 3, at Diso Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area, Kano state.

“She attacked and killed her two biological children by name Irfan Ibrahim (6)and Zuhura Ibrahim (3), and wounded one Aisha Sadiq (10), her nephew of the same address, and fled to unknown destination.

“Team of detectives immediately rushed to the scene and took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where a Medical Doctor confirmed the two children dead, whereas the said Aisha Sadiq was transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, treated and discharged.

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani, raised and directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Nasiru Gusau, Divisional Police Officer (DPO)Gwale Division to arrest the suspect within 24hours.

“The suspect was arrested on the same date.

“On preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to have locked up their dwelling house, used Machete and Aluminium made Pestle* and attacked the three helpless children, causing severe injuries on different parts of their bodies where the quick intervention of the Police saved Aisha to live and give the horrific story.

“However,CP Habu A. Sani, (Kalamu-Waheed) ordered the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation,” the Command’s Image-maker, DSP Abdullahi Haruna told journalists.