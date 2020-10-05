22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

News

Zamfara raises commission of enquiry over misappropriation

From Salisu Maradun, Gussau

Over 100billion naira has been traced to be over-invoiced by the administration of former Zamfara governor, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Yari, Deputy Governor of the State,Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gussu had said.

The deputy governor made this known when he addressed newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting at government Gussau, the State capital.

According to him, it was also discovered at the same Council meeting that the previous government of Yari had sold the provisionery note, and thus called on the Federal government and the Central Bank to intervene as the process in the sale of the documents were not followed.

He also revealed that all contracts awarded from 2018 to date be reversed, with exception of the State University which contractor has been directed to go back to site.

Mahdi further stated as part of the resolution of the meeting, it has been resolved that a commission of enquery will be established aimed at retrieving all the stolen funds of the State and other assets belonging to the State.

The deputy governor explained that the formation of the commission does not mean to intimidate or witch-hunting anybody, but rather to finding the true position of the wealth of the State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2023: President of Igbo extraction will bring healing – Egesi

Editor

COVID-19: Don urges FG to adopt e-learning for students, pupils

Editor

Ooni hosts new Osun CP, makes case for community policing

Editor

INEC inaugurates committee to review strategies on election security

Editor

Military arrests militia, recover arms in Nasarawa

Editor

INSULTS ON TOR TIV: Akume Gets More Knocks

Editor

COVID-19: Gov Diri commissions N80m laboratory/test Centre

Editor

Buhari: Nigerians won’t suffer post-Covid-19

Editor

COVID 19: Group mobilises to clean up Nigeria

Editor

COVID -19: Abia begins total lockdown

Editor

Alleged $111,500 Internet Fraud: EFCC arrests 4 Uniport undergraduates

Editor

Arewa youth leader, Shettima lauds South-west govs over Amotekun

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More