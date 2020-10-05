Zamfara raises commission of enquiry over misappropriation

From Salisu Maradun, Gussau

Over 100billion naira has been traced to be over-invoiced by the administration of former Zamfara governor, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Yari, Deputy Governor of the State,Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gussu had said.

The deputy governor made this known when he addressed newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting at government Gussau, the State capital.

According to him, it was also discovered at the same Council meeting that the previous government of Yari had sold the provisionery note, and thus called on the Federal government and the Central Bank to intervene as the process in the sale of the documents were not followed.

He also revealed that all contracts awarded from 2018 to date be reversed, with exception of the State University which contractor has been directed to go back to site.

Mahdi further stated as part of the resolution of the meeting, it has been resolved that a commission of enquery will be established aimed at retrieving all the stolen funds of the State and other assets belonging to the State.

The deputy governor explained that the formation of the commission does not mean to intimidate or witch-hunting anybody, but rather to finding the true position of the wealth of the State.