APC crisis: We have reconciled 11 States, says National. Caretaker Committee

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Congress Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that genuine reconciliation has taken place in eleven hatters of the party, since it’s inauguration in June

Chairman of the committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State made the disclosure while inaugurating the APC Reconciliation and Election Committee for Bayelsa State, Tuesday, headed by Gombe state Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya.

The chairman, who was represented at the occasion by the Committee’s Secretary, Senator John Akpan Udeudeghe recalled what he described as the ugly and unfortunate incidences that bedeviled the party “which threatened its existence and resulted in the dissolution of the National Working Committee and, the emergence of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee

” I am glad to state that, the committee upon assumption of office engaged in genuine reconciliation to rebuild people’s confidence, trust and hope in the party.

“Let me say with all sense of appreciation and fulfilment that the committee had in the last three months reconciled life threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country.

“Today, we proudly parade political heavy weights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the national assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai and several others while, many others have also indicated interests to join the party.

“This was possible with the support the committee is enjoying from the stakeholders as we continue to move the party away from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes.”

He tasked the Bayelsa Committee to provide genuine reconciliation to give every party member in Bayelsa state, a true sense of belonging, adding, “You should therefore be just, fair, transparent and objective in executing your assignment.”

He also called on all stakeholders in Bayelsa APC to always place party interests over and above personal interests and carry everyone on board for the party to succeed and move forward .

“Similarly, your committee is mandated to mobilize, strategize and deliver Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial districts to the party. Our success in this election is very crucial and strategic because of the need to have more supporting hands in the national assembly for improved collaboration and synergy with the President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR administration to successfully execute its policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Continuing, he stated, “It has become imperative for us as the leading political party in Nigeria to build a virile, strong, vibrant and more united APC that would serve beyond, two, three, four or even five terms of office to ensure continuity and consolidation of the gains the party has achieved. This remains the surest way to fully actualize our manifesto and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“We must not allow the good foundation laid by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to be wasted and for Nigeria to be taken back to the dark ages.

“I am proud to say that this rich cream of distinguished personalities serving on this committee were carefully and deliberately selected for these assignments because, the party has a lot of confidence in your individual and collective capacities to execute the assignments successfully. The party is confident that you will reconcile all aggrieved persons or groups, and deliver the two seats to APC and improve its fortune in the South-South and Nigeria.”