Corps Legal Aid Scheme: NYSC trains legal officers for enhanced performance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has conducted the training of its legal officers to enhance their performance in complementing government’s efforts towards reforming the justice system in the country.

The Director General, NYSC, Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim disclosed this on Monday at Nasarawa State at the occasion of the One Day Training Workshop for NYSC Legal Officers with the theme,”Building Capacity of Legal Officers for Optimum Performance.”

Ibrahim said that the legal unit of the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters was established to take care of legal matters for the scheme.

According to him, as part of measures to strengthen the unit for optimal performance, legal officers were posted to states and FCT secretariats, adding that this has enhanced efficiency in the areas of legal advice, litigation and supervision of the Corps Legal Aid Scheme (CLAS)

He also said that the take-off of the newly established Area Offices in January 2020 necessitated the posting of legal officers as part of the full complement of staff required for smooth operations of the Scheme at the zonal level.

“The Legal officers workshop is an annual event is aimed at enhancing staff competence for greater productivity.

“While providing a platform for sharing of ideas and strengthening of strategies for the effective coordination and supervision of CLAS.

“The workshop also satisfies the requirement of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Legal Profession on Continuing Legal Education for Lawyers.

“This edition of the training is unique as it is the first of its kind to be conducted since the establishment of the Area Offices.

“It is intended to broaden the horizon of the Legal Officers recently posted to the Area Offices and those serving in the States/FCT Secretariats, and enhance their performance,” he said.

The DG stressed that the scheme is has so far been one of the most impactful projects under the NYSC Community Development Service.

“Among other remarkable achievements, CLAS complements government’s efforts towards reforming our justice system.

“Especially through enlightenment of the general public on legal matters, provision of legal services for indigent persons as well as decongestion of correctional centres by securing the release of inmates who cannot afford payment of fines,” he said.

The DG charged the participants in the training to build on the foregoing achievements by rebuilding efforts in the performance of their duties.

He also urged them to be abreast of developments in their profession, especially through self development efforts, as this will stand them in good stead while responding to emerging challenges.

The DG further said that operations of the legal officers are guided by the NYSC Act Cap 84 laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the NYSC Bye – Laws.

He reiterated the need for the trainees to acquaint themselves with the Act and Bye -Laws.

“This is because by virtue of your schedule, you are expected to play a leading role in educating the management, other members of staff and the general public on these provisions.

“Suffice it to also note that sound knowledge of the Act and the Bye -Laws is critical to the successful handling of litigations for the scheme,” he stressed.ent from Yahoo Mail on Android

